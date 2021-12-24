GIVING CIRCLE: Jacklin Steege with the United Way, Krystyne Frandson with SAGA Youth, Amanda Callahan with Kaddatz Galleries, Timmy Wasson with meals by Wheels and Ben Ellison with Habitat for Humanity each received a $1,000 grant from the Sunrise Rotary giving circle on Dec. 21.
Thirteen members of the Sunrise Rotary in Fergus Falls recently decided to form their own “giving circle.”
These members learn about the needs of the community and discuss how giving could impact the community in a positive way. They discover, speak with and research the various nonprofit organizations, charities, events and projects in the area and determine how they can support those efforts.
The Sunrise Rotary giving circle decided to create a grant making system. They pooled their resources together and invited multiple organizations to apply for a grant.
The giving circle members decided upon specific criteria for choosing grant winners and then reviewed all submitted applications. Criteria, including the charity’s benefit to the community and how the grant would directly impact the charity, were discussed when deciding the top five applicants.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, the Sunrise Rotary giving circle gave five different organizations a grant of $1,000 each. The organizations that received the grants were Meals by Wheels of Fergus Falls Inc., Fergus Falls Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties backpack program, Kaddatz Galleries Artreach program and SAGA Youth.
“Kaddatz Galleries is thrilled to receive this contribution from the Sunrise Rotary giving circle,” shared Amanda Callahan, director of education at the Kaddatz Galleries. “Their contribution will be used for our Art Reach program, which enriches the lives of underserved populations in our community with vibrant visual arts programming that fosters creativity and confidence in art-making and builds connections to community.”
SAGA Youth director, Krystyne Frandson, also shared her feelings about receiving the $1,000 grant. “I was very excited to be chosen as a recipient,” she said. “It feels like real change is happening in Fergus Falls regarding the LGBTQ community and I’m honored to be a part of it. Receiving this gift will not only help to fund future activities but it also shows our LGBTQ kids that they have adults, businesses and organizations in their corner.”
