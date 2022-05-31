Everyone loves stories. Like moths to a flame, humans have been drawn to the fires of storytellers for aeons, taking part in an oral tradition that is inextricably woven throughout our DNA.
Everywhere there are people there are stories. Societies are immersed in them whether they realize it or not — from movies to books, to podcasts, music and television, human beings the world over are in thrall to some form of narrative, regardless of the medium through which they are told or received.
The Moth is a non-profit organization with the sole purpose of providing a platform dedicated to the art of the story. Founded in 1997 by novelist George Dawes Green, the New York-based organization has morphed into a network of programs that span the country and encourage individuals to come forward and share their stories. One such program is the Moth Radio Hour and is aired over MPR.
Mary Therese Alberg resides on Ottertail Lake and heard her first Moth Radio Hour about 15 years ago and has been a keen listener ever since: “I’ve always loved stories, and the moth hour stories always end up touching me in some way— they’re told from the heart.”
The more she listened, the more interested she became in participating in the Moth Story SLAM program, an open-mic circuit that holds competitions in nearly 30 cities nationwide.
“The story SLAM is a different way of telling stories,” Alberg explains. “You have to be vulnerable, and you have to describe how and what changed in you from the beginning to the end.”
The event is structured around a theme for the story and contestant hopefuls put their names in a hat. A select few are then chosen, get a chance to tell their story and are judged from a selection of audience member. After 10 SLAM events, the winners of the previous rounds compete in a final GrandSLAM championship event.
Alberg attended a recent event in St. Paul with the theme revolving around “Cravings” — although not selected to deliver her full tale, she was grateful for the experience and the opportunity at the end of the night to deliver a powerful opening line that she had developed leading up to the competition.
Alberg is excited to continue to refine her storytelling craft and hopefully be selected in the next event: “Good stories write themselves, and everybody has one. It’s about life.”
The GrandSLAM Championship will be taking place on June 8 at Pantages Theatre, with the next StorySLAM occurring June 29, at The Parkway Theater. All event and ticket information is available at themoth.org/.