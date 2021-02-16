Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, begins today. “Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the 40 Day penitential Season of Lent, leading to Holy Week and Easter when we commemorate the Passion, Death and Resurrection of Christ.  For Catholics Ash Wednesday is a day of fasting and abstinence from meat.  Many throng to church to receive blessed ashes on their forehead as a mark of repentance,” explained Father Alan Wielinski, priest at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church (OLV) in Fergus Falls.   

Due to the pandemic, ashes will not be placed on the forehead, but will be sprinkled on the top of the head. Distribution of ashes will occur at OLV at either Mass or communion services at 7:45 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. “All are welcome,” shared Father Alan. 

OLV will also have a drive through or carry out soup supper for a free will offering from 5 to 7 p.m.

Load comments