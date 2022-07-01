Trumpeter swans are a sight to behold.
Possessing a wingspan that eclipses seven feet in length and weighing as much as 30 pounds, the Cygnus buccinator is North America’s largest native waterfowl.
Otter Tail County provides vast tracts of critical habitat for the species to thrive once more; hunting and habitat loss greatly reduced the population of trumpeter swans during the 19th century. By the late 1800’s it was assumed to be extirpated through much of its historic range, if not extinct.
Fortunately, that was not the case: two nests were discovered in Yellowstone National Park in 1919, then in 1932, 69 of the birds were observed in the area.
This discovery led to the creation of the Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in Montana’s Centennial Valley. The habitat for the beleaguered flock improved tremendously; muskrat houses are an important nesting habitat for the swans, so muskrat populations were protected, cattle grazing and haying operations near crucial wetland habitat were restricted, while nest predator controls were implemented along with the prohibition of lead shot and fishing sinkers to limit the risk of lead poisoning.
U.S. biologists discovered subsequent pockets of surviving trumpeters in the Grand Prairie region of Alberta and Alaska, finding more than 2,000 of the gentle white giants in the latter 1960s.
Although there are many organizations that champion wetland conservation and focus on the stewardship of waterfowl and other associated species, one unique organization that concentrates on trumpeter swans specifically is The Trumpeter Swan Society.
TTSS was founded in 1968 with a mission to “ … assure the vitality and welfare of wild trumpeter swans.”
Gary Ivey is the president of TTSS, he describes the work the non-profit is involved in: “We participate and help with restoration projects across much of North America.”
Ivey discusses the impressive scope of influence and involvement TTSS has throughout the U.S.: “We’ve been involved in swan releases that restore populations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and Iowa, including all the way out west in Oregon. There are about five ongoing restoration projects in Yellowstone area right now that we’re involved with.”
When discussing the population of trumpeter swans in Minnesota, Ivey speaks to the recovery of a once-decimated population: “It’s considered a success – Minnesota has the highest numbers of that interior flock. They’re doing very well in that state.”
“The population in Minnesota is quite saturated and they’re beginning to spread up into Manitoba, which is what they should do,” Ivey explains. “Historically, they were almost wiped out – there were only about 200 surviving trumpeters in the lower 48 states at one time, and now there’s close 60,000.”
Ivey says that although the swans are grouped by flyway and there are different recognized groups, as a species they are essentially identical: “Trumpeters are the least genetically diverse waterfowl species ever studied. This is due to the population bottleneck that occurred when their numbers approached near-extinction levels.”
With populations doing exceedingly well throughout most of Minnesota, chances are those enjoying the outdoors year-round will spot this majestic bird. Males are called cobs, females are pens, and the young are referred to as cygnets.
More information on trumpeter swans and how to get involved in local conservation efforts can be found at trumpeterswansociety.org/welcome.