On Saturday afternoon, Marcy Neumann, winner of the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis sixth annual Service Food Sweep scoured the aisle of Service Food in Fergus Falls, preparing for her three-minute race through the aisles, throwing everything she could into a cart to take home within her time limit.
“Oh … oh, I won! Oh … I have to run … ” was Neumann’s reaction to winning the drawing. “My strategy is opposite of everyone else’s.” While strategies in the past generally consisted of heading straight to the meat department, “that’s not our house’s priority,” Neumann shared, emphasizing with a laugh that it is not because they are vegetarian.
After Tom Rufer of Noon Kiwanis announced the event, members manned carts throughout the store to aid Neumann in her shopping adventure.
When the countdown began Neumann ran straight for the shampoo and hygiene products, swinging over for pet food, cleaning products and laundry detergent before hitting the traditional grocery items, such as meat and a cartful of Ole and Lena’s frozen pizzas. Neumann approached the checkout with her final cart, out of breath but smiling.
“It was so much fun!” Neumann reflected. “Thank you so much to Kiwanis and Service Food for this great experience!” The grand total of the Clean Sweep totaled $971.36, the highest amount ever achieved in the three minute shopping spree.
The Supermarket Sweep is a collaboration between the Noon Kiwanis and Service Food.
“One-hundred percent of the funds raised go to support kids in our community,” Sarah Duffy of the Noon Kiwanis explained of the fundraiser.
You can contact the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis to learn more about their organization or how to get entered in the raffle for 2021’s Clean Sweep through their website: www.fergusfallskiwanis.org.
Watch Neumann’s supermarket sweep for yourself at youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=15N5lst8Acg.
