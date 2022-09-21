What is homecoming anyway? Who is it for and what is it all about? The answers are simple, right? Everyone knows that homecoming is that first big event of the fall where the high school is buzzing with school spirit and excitement. There are dress up days, a coronation, a parade and various events with juniors and seniors competing against each other in activities like powder puff football and iron man volleyball, not to mention a football game, a field show and of course, the first dance of the school year. The students of Fergus Falls High School get to experience these events each and every fall and the community comes together to celebrate school pride in a fashion that is based on tradition and school spirit.
Homecoming starts well in advance of the actual week with freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors nominating and voting for their classmates to be a part of the homecoming royalty court. The senior class is highlighted by selecting the king and queen candidates with the final vote being revealed at the homecoming coronation. The homecoming coronation is the main event on Monday evening with a time honored tradition of student musical talent, dance routines, student and staff skits, with senior emcee’s who hold the audience in suspense until the coronation is “capped off” with the crowning of the king and queen.
Tuesday is set aside for the royalty who can be found around the community, visiting various senior care facilities such as Mill Street, Park Gardens, The Veterans Home, Productive Alternatives and Pioneer Care. The students who are part of the royalty spend time visiting, take pictures and are treated by the High School Student Council to lunch at a local restaurant. In recent years, the members of the royalty have concluded the day by returning to campus and planting a tree that has been donated by North Country Lawns.
Mid-week provides time for field show rehearsals as our student musicians prepare for one of their
biggest events of the season by spending the day out on the football field rehearsing for their show under the Friday night lights at halftime of the homecoming football game. The field show has varied in difficulty over the years and we are excited for the return of a traditional field show in 2022. This offers the unique opportunity for our community to see our best and brightest music students on display on the same field where our football and soccer teams compete. The field show not only showcases the musical talents of our students, but also serves as a formal introduction of the homecoming royalty to the fans in attendance at the football game.
Friday is the busiest day of the week as the day begins with the senior class gathering together before school at Otter Stadium for the picture of the graduating class. This year the students will dress in maroon and gold to form the “23” on the field and have their picture taken together as a class. The morning also features the battle of the classes with the junior and senior boys facing off in a spirited game of iron man volleyball. The high school student body gathers in the Gold Gym for an entertaining matchup that allows our upperclassmen to earn bragging rights in a friendly competition. This same scenario takes place at Otter Stadium between the junior and senior girls with the noon kickoff of the annual powder puff football game. Each of these events offers both competition and entertainment as the students enjoy a sense of Otter Pride in a way that is unique to homecoming week.
The excitement of the day is extended into the afternoon as the community is invited to attend the homecoming parade. A route from the high school through downtown Fergus Falls is decorated with floats and cars glittered with maroon and gold, featuring various clubs, teams, local businesses, student groups and of course, lots of candy for the kids lined up along the route, cheering as the floats pass by.
The week culminates with the traditional homecoming football game, where the Otters look to defend their home turf in front of the roaring crowd cheering on Otter Nation under the lights of Otter Stadium. The halftime field show is a definite must see and after the game, the homecoming dance offers the students one last chance to be a part of the time honored tradition of homecoming.
The students and community of Fergus Falls certainly are afforded opportunities to be involved in activities that were celebrated and enjoyed by the generations that came before them.
So this year, when homecoming week arrives, hopefully it will bring warm memories of your own experiences in high school as we all recognize this special tradition for the school and community to come together and celebrate something that we all have in common … OTTER PRIDE!
