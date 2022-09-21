What is homecoming anyway? Who is it for and what is it all about? The answers are simple, right? Everyone knows that homecoming is that first big event of the fall where the high school is buzzing with school spirit and excitement. There are dress up days, a coronation, a parade and various events with juniors and seniors competing against each other in activities like powder puff football and iron man volleyball, not to mention a football game, a field show and of course, the first dance of the school year. The students of Fergus Falls High School get to experience these events each and every fall and the community comes together to celebrate school pride in a fashion that is based on tradition and school spirit.



