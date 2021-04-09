Truancy is an issue taken very seriously by Fergus Falls Public Schools. Every time a student is absent from school without a parent or guardian’s permission, the absence is immediately followed up by a phone call to ensure the safety of the student. Excused absences do not equate to truancy, though. “A parent can excuse their child from school for almost any reason,” shared Principal Dean Monke. “Truancy is considered when there are unexcused absences, (absences) that a parent has not approved.”
Superintendent Jeff Drake’s column, “In education, ‘showing up’ is important to success,” published March 23, he tackled school attendance, defining terms such as “consistent attendance” being a student’s presence in the classroom 95% of the scheduled school days and “chronic absence” as missing 10% or more of scheduled instructional days. Additionally, it was shared that 15.9% of elementary school students and 23.8% of secondary school students in Otter Tail County fall into the category of being chronically absent.
It is important to note that chronic absenteeism includes student absences both excused and unexcused. Truancy becomes an issue after the first unexcused absence, but is elevated after the third unexcused absence. Fergus Falls Public Schools have staff dedicated to working with truancy issues. “We do everything that we can to help our students with their attendance,” Monke explained, outlining the process of contacting parents and guardians immediately after a student is reported absent without permission on file and scheduling meetings with parents and students to determine how to remedy the situation. Monke said a partnership between family and school district must exist so they can work together to address attendance concerns. “The school is always willing to meet with parents to discuss plans on how we can work together to improve attendance. There can be difficult issues involved, and there is no need for blame. We must all work together for the benefit of the child.” Should a parent have concerns about truancy or attendance in general, the school district encourages them to call and schedule a meeting to brainstorm ways to remedy the issue.
