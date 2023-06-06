In an eventful regular meeting of the Fergus Falls City Council on Jun. 5, members discussed a resolution approving a conditional use permit for hemp processing at 116 South Union Avenue in a shared kitchen with another business on site, that had already been recommended by the city’s Planning Commission.
Community Development Manager Klara Beck detailed how the Planning Commission first heard the case back on May 22.
“This is based on an ordinance that was passed back in 2022. That does allow for hemp processing in the B-3 zone (Business zoning) ... Emily McCune is the owner and she is hoping to do some hemp processing of food items that would then be sold in her storefront. So she presented her materials to the Planning Commission and there were no recorded comments made by the public either beforehand or at the meeting. The commission passed it unanimously with one member abstaining as she had done some legal work with McCune in the past,” stated Beck.
Beck also emphasized that the commission passed it with no conditions.
In the written application under the statement of intent section, McCune states, “Manufacture of Minnesota compliant hemp derived cannabinoid edibles for packaging/retail sale at my dispensary, Sugar High Cannabis Consulting & Dispensing."
City Council Ward Three member Brent Thompson then stated his disdain with the resolution having not been presented to council prior to the Jun. 5 meeting.
“I’d like to pull this off (the agenda) and run it later because this came straight to us from the Planning Commission and I do believe this needs a little more discussion. If we could bring this back to a Committee of the Whole (meeting), I believe there’s a few people that have some things to say,” said Thompson.
Ward Four member Scott Rachels echoed Thompson’s comments by saying, “I think we should look at this as a council. I think we can have a sixty day extension I believe, without getting in trouble. Is that true?” asking Rolf Nycklemoe, city attorney.
Nycklemoe stated that it was true that the city has a sixty day window to either approve or deny a written application regarding a land use. The date of the application was Apr. 25, which would make the expiration Jun. 24.
Nycklemoe went on to further explain that the sixty days could be extended to give council additional time with another sixty day period. He also stated that if the extension was voted on that the reasons for the extension would have to be provided, for instance the need for greater public input.
He also stated that it would have be approved or denied within the sixty day window and that if council did not act within that timeframe that it would be approved by default.
Procedural questions then followed regarding if the current motion for approval had to be tabled before another motion was offered asking for the extension. Rachels asked if it could be a discussion item at the next regular meeting.
Ward Two member Tom Rufer expressed his frustration about why this was being delayed.
“I guess I don’t really see the need for a delay. It’s a business that anyone else in town could do that is legal. I wonder if someone wanted to open up a brewery or distillery downtown would there be the same kinds of concerns? I’m just wondering why we need to hold this up,” said Rufer.
Mayor Ben Schierer said he didn’t see a reason to table the application.
“There are four businesses (in town) that operate in some capacity, whether someone likes it or doesn’t like it doesn’t make a difference, because the council passed a law allowing that. The state is clearly going in that direction as well,” said Schierer.
More procedural discussion ensued as to how the tabling would be voted on. Nycklemoe then suggested that a motion to postpone would be the most appropriate.
Eventually, the council voted on the motion to postpone and it will appear on the agenda for the next Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for Jun. 14. Another motion was also approved to extend the sixty day rule.
In other council business, long time Public Works employee Jim Neigel was recognized by proclamation for his 36 years of service.
Neigel was hired as a Utility Maintenance/Light Equipment Operator at the burner in October of 1987, then moved to becoming a Stationary Engineer at the burner, transferred to the Street Department to work as a Light Equipment Operator and moved to a Heavy Equipment Operator position where he has worked up until his retirement.
Council members and city staff gave Neigel a standing ovation following the reading of the proclamation.