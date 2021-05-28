The Welcome House and Northwestern Bank are hosting the Ultimate Lakes Area Thrift Store Crawl for the month of June 2021. The purpose of the event is to showcase nonprofit thrift stores in the lakes area and the missions these stores support. Shoppers can pick up a “Passport Book” at one of the eight participating thrift stores including — Welcome House Thrift Store and the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Fergus Falls, Re-Use-It Thrift Store in Perham, Salvation Army Thrift Store in Henning, Thrifty Horizons in Breckenridge, Bits ‘N Pieces Thrift & Tack Shop in Wahpeton, Second Chance Thrift Store in Ashby, and Bargain Bazaar in Elbow Lake. Limited supply of “Passport Books” will be available. Shoppers will receive a stamp for their book at each location. Completed books will be entered into a drawing for prizes.
The Welcome House Thrift Store sells gently used clothing, furniture, household items and other treasures. Proceeds from the store support people in need, as well as a fund to create a transitional home for pregnant and single mothers. For more information go the Welcome House Facebook page, call 218-998-4779 or stop by at 1678 College Way in Fergus Falls.
