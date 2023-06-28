The White Rabbit, a curious home goods store, is scheduled to open July 6. Located at 135 South Mill Sreet, the retailer will join Lakes Region Art Council and 715 Hot Heads in the historic River Inn. The store will feature a variety of vintage and new home decor, furniture, wall hangings and other curious goods.
The White Rabbit will provide a welcoming space for people to cocreate a community that intentionally seeks and creates spaces of joy, beauty, curiosity, wonder and whimsy. Owner Sara Lewis has been long fascinated with creating spaces that elicit a sense of joy and bringing new life to used and discarded items.“I’m so excited to provide an opportunity for people to discover and create their own spaces of joy! The items we intentionally put in our spaces can be little reminders of who we are, what we value and what makes us happy. I’m honored to have a space at the historic River Inn with its beautiful 1920’s architecture and the lingering past energy of opulence, festivity and connection,” said Lewis.
As an early-stage entrepreneur, Lewis has been working with Greater Fergus Falls through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for startups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More information is available online at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s Patricia Wahl said, “The White Rabbit’s model extends an opportunity to other hobbyists, collectors and emerging entrepreneurs to increase visibility, awareness and grow their customer base in Fergus Falls.”
The White Rabbit’s summer hours of operation will be Thursdays from 12-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lewis plans to have multiple vendor booths available within her space. More vendor information is available by calling 218-321-1819 or emailing sara@whiterabbitwhimsy.com. People can stay in-the-know by following them on Facebook at facebook.com/TheWhiteRabbit-FergusFalls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone