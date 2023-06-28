'Curiouser and curiouser'

Sara Lewis, owner of The White Rabbit, will have operating hours Thursday through Saturday in downtown Fergus Falls, beginning July 6.  

 Submitted

The White Rabbit, a curious home goods store, is scheduled to open July 6. Located at 135 South Mill Sreet, the retailer will join Lakes Region Art Council and 715 Hot Heads in the historic River Inn. The store will feature a variety of vintage and new home decor, furniture, wall hangings and other curious goods.  



