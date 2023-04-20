IN THE SPOTLIGHT

Reagan Cheshire, left, is interviewed by Patricia Wahl, right, at Daily Journal Media's first Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards at A Center for the Arts on Apr. 19. 

See pages A9-A12 in the Apr. 22 weekend edition of the Daily Journal Media newspaper for more photos from the event. 

Shining the spotlight on high school-aged artists in Otter Tail County, Daily Journal Media, along with sponsors, Tag-Up, A Center for the Arts, Springboard for the Arts, Lake Region Arts Council, Peney Cakes and Sweet Notes Treats, hosted the first Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards on the evening of Apr. 19, at AC4TA in downtown Fergus Falls.



managing editor

Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022. 

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?