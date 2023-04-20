Shining the spotlight on high school-aged artists in Otter Tail County, Daily Journal Media, along with sponsors, Tag-Up, A Center for the Arts, Springboard for the Arts, Lake Region Arts Council, Peney Cakes and Sweet Notes Treats, hosted the first Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards on the evening of Apr. 19, at AC4TA in downtown Fergus Falls.
featured
The young and the creative: Golden Loon Fine Arts Awards sees first year success
Heather Kantrud
managing editor
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Easter brawl erupts on North Union: One charged with additional charges expected
-
Burger King in Fergus Falls not closing: Complete remodel planned
-
Former Pelican Rapids man killed in Fargo motorcycle crash
-
J&R Detail, LLC opens in Fergus Falls
-
From the Record — Apr. 4-10, 2023
-
Remodeling to continue: City council approves loan request to help strip mall update
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
Betty Graff relied on faith and family
-
Class readjustments approved by MSHSL
-
Letters to the editor
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Erhard man killed in crash
-
Opening the door to possibilities
-
FFHA receives distinction
-
Former Pelican Rapids man killed in Fargo motorcycle crash
-
Two arrested after fleeing trooper
-
Letters to the editor
-
Betty Graff relied on faith and family
-
A tale of roads and TIF districts
-
Burger King in Fergus Falls not closing: Complete remodel planned
-
From the Record — Apr. 11-17, 2023