Through March 6, Kaddatz Galleries is displaying two group exhibitions — “Hindsight 2020” and “Collars for RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg).” Both collections opened Jan. 15.
“Hindsight 2020” features work both created in and inspired by the year 2020. It also includes work from over 20 area artists.
“Collars for RBG” was suggested by two regional artists, Judy Christoffersen and Krsti Swee Kuder. The exhibit invited regional artists to submit honorary jabot collars in memoriam to the legacy of Ginsburg. Collars were done in each artist’s respective medium.
“There has been a lot of positive feedback, especially regarding the “Collars for RBG” since it is such a unique idea,” shared curator Jess Torgerson.
The current exhibits feature work by the following artists: Camilla Herbel, Naomi RaMona Schliesman, Judy Christoffersen, Kristi Swee Kuder, Georgia Greeley, Jane Gillam, Carmen Bruhn, Betty Chamness Trost, Diane Scully, Victoria Hanna, Marlis Schmidt, Martha Bird, Sara Hanson, JoAnne Peters, Nona Smith, Bella Hanson, Ruth Hanson, Eric Santwire, Kandace Creel Falcón, Nancy XiáoRong Valentine, Erinn Webb, Rebecca Krueger, Sara Ronnevik, Ben Rheault, Jenny Nellis, Mary Williams, Blayze Buseth, Carl Zachmann, Amy Schmidt, Michael Weatherly, John Beaudine, Justin Seng, Laura M. Forgie, Carmen McCullough, Karla Gallagher, M E Fuller, Phena Keil, Jerry Mevissen, Mark Womack and more.
The Kaddatz Galleries is free and open to the public. Regular gallery hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 12-5 p.m. and Thursday 12-7 p.m. with a limit of 10 visitors at a time. A virtual tour of the exhibitions are available on their website kaddatzgalleries.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.