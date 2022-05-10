A long time area agricultural event and trade show recently decided to end their run.
The West Otter Tail Crop and Forage Show and the West Otter Tail Crop Improvement Association voted recently to disband the organization which originated in 1972.
In a press release the organization said the original purpose was to have an event where local farmers who were members of the Minnesota Crop Improvement association could display the registered and certified seed that they raised and had for sale.
The first site of the WOT Crop and Forage Show was the National Guard Armory in Fergus Falls at 421 E Cecil Avenue.
The show was successful and grew into an area ag trade show. As space requirements grew with the show, it was moved to the pool area of what was then the Holiday Inn and later the Bigwood Event Center at what is now the Country Inn and Suites.
Forage samples were also included in the show to be judged on feed quality.
Some of the displays through the years included a near infrared analysis that was available on site from the University of Minnesota.
Members of the organization submitted samples and competed in open class, and a youth division was also included to encourage participation from area 4-H and FFA students wishing to compete. All samples from the competition would be submitted and would go on to the Red River Valley Winter Show in Crookston, and if successful, would proceed to the Minnesota State Fair.
All this activity spurred interest from vendors to be included in the show.
Hosting the annual event was no small feat. Over the years, sales of booth spaces provided the needed funding to host the event.
It also became an invaluable point of contact for the vendors who appreciated that the event was a one day show where they would have a chance to talk to a good number of customers about the upcoming years needs at a specialized event.
The organization in their announcement gave a few reasons for the decision to disband including that over the last 15 years the numbers of people farming have decreased, farm size has increased. Because of the dwindling numbers of producers, fewer would attend from among the crop and livestock farms due to the shrinking numbers.
In addition, the pandemic caused the to cancel the 2021 show and with COVID-19 still in question the show proved to be difficult to responsibly manage so the membership of the organization voted to cancel the 2022 show.
At the last annual meeting, several members were recognized including Selvin Brenden of rural Rothsay, who was a charter member and participated in every show since its inception in 1972.
Also recognized for their “above and beyond” contributions of time and effort were Don Bradow, farmer, rural Fergus Falls, and Margie Johansen of Precision Partners. Bradow managed the advertising and media contacts as well as vendor contacts. Johansen handled sponsor communications and solicitations as well as developing and monitoring our website.
The WOT Crop Improvement Association and the WOT Crop and Forage Show voted to officially disband as of April 1, 2022.
Charter Members were also recognized and included: Edwin Eide, Earl Evenson, Ordean Haarstad, John Jennen, Robert Jennen, Steve Piekarski, Selvin Brenden.