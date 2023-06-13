Summertime at the Fergus Falls Public Library is full of events for readers of all ages.
The summer reading program, ”Stomp, Chomp and Read,” kicked off on Jun. 8, and runs until Jul. 29.
Register the whole family online or at the library and get a game board of challenges to complete. With four age groups, every reader will find something that’s right for them. The “Stomp, Chomp and Read” mascot, Penelope Rex, hides in a different spot each week in the children’s section of the library. Find her and let the librarian know for a prize.
For the youngest book worms, babies to age five, there is a weekly summer story time with Ms. Krista. Early literacy skills are developed through songs, nursery rhymes and stories. Story time is free to attend and there is no need to register.
Lunch Bunch Book Club and Lunch Bunch, Jr. are offered for readers aged second through sixth grade. Bring a sack lunch and hear a story read by Ms. Krista or Ms. Arielle and have fun with friends.
MakerCamp allows kids in grades fourth-eighth to get creative and try activities like making buttons, 3D printing/3D Pens and Loom Band projects. Each MakerCamp has a new project to make. Choose one, two or all of them! Space is limited and registration is required.
If you are entering seventh-ninth grade, you can take part in Lit Squad. Play literary games, eat snacks, hang out and make book crafts. It’s like a “not a book club” book club.
A special one time Teen Trivia Night and Cupcake Wars: Superhero Edition is bound to bring the fun for kids entering sixth-12th grade.
Teens in ninth-12th grade may also participate in a volunteer program.
There is something for adults this summer at the library, too. Learn about The State Hospital during WWII, listen to author Jeffery Sauve talk about his book "Murder at Minnesota Point" and the history of a Duluth murder in the 1890’s. A themed book discussion featuring author Ryan Stradal will be held in July. A special event called “Breaking Barriers” will shed light on LGBTQ elders from the region. Listen to their stories of challenges and triumphs.
With all of this, and more, offered this summer, everyone in the family will find what interests them and learn something new.
