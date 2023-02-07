Amazon bestselling book author and award-winning investigative journalist, Liz Collin, will be in Parker Prairie on Feb. 11, promoting her new book, "They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd."
Published by Paper Birch Publishing, Collin's title examines the reality of what happened on a Minneapolis street that resulting in the death of George Floyd and the following riots. Collins examines the demands to defund police and that nationwide spike in crime.
Collin's research is based on conversations with various individuals who were present during the Floyd incident, including Derek Chauvin and Thomas Lane, among other Minneapolis police officers.
According to a release, within the pages of her book, "Liz exposes how the media and the Left manipulated the facts to dupe and divide America."
Collin shares her personal experiences during the rioting in Minneapolis, sharing how her life was thrown in upheaval.
"Liz was a familiar face on the news in the Twin Cities. Her husband, Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis police union, was personally blamed for the rioting by Mayor Jacob Frey, the ACLU, and so many others. Liz and Bob were attacked by social media mobs and cancel-culture vultures. Amid all the chaos, she watched so-called civil-rights leaders, politicians, and activists protest on her front lawn," stated the release.
A reporter and anchor for WCCO at the time of the riots, Collin never reported on George Floyd or the topic of defunding the police. Regardless, her proximity to the Minneapolis police union resulted in protests and rallies outside her workplace and home, demanding her termination. Following the protests, Collin was demoted from her role at WCCO and has not anchored since.
"They're Lying" also sheds light on collusion, cover-ups and hidden political connections and discusses how Minnesota nice has been transformed into Minnesota naive.
The 261-page book, released Oct. 18, 2022, contains court documentation and evidence, including memos from the prosecuting team in the Derek Chauvin case. In addition to being an Amazon bestseller, the book has been in the top 200 and remains in the top 10 for its categories online. It was also a No. 1 bestseller in both law enforcement biographies and media and communication studies.
Described by readers as a well-written, eye-opening must-read title, "They're Lying" has received praise from the mothers of both former officers Derek Chauvin and J. Alexander Kueng.
“Finally, a journalist has the courage to tell the truth and back it up with details and evidence,” expressed another reader.
Collin will be at Thousand Lakes Brewing from 2-5 p.m. on Feb. 11, with copies of her book available at the event.
"Grab a book, or a signature inside one you already have, some good eats and meet some great people," Collin expressed.
More information about Collin's book is available online at thelieexposed.com.