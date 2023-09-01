Planning ahead can sometimes be a difficult fete, especially planning more than a year in advance! Things comes up, people's paths take a sharp right turn into left field, and as a result, sometimes plans have to change, as is the case with Service Food and The Market's "Lake Country Living" food contests.
Within the 2023 calendar year, three contests remain; though the final contest results won't publish until January 2024. Due to changes at the established location for these contests, alterations to the previously scheduled dates were necessary.
The hot dish contest is scheduled for Sept. 6 at Daily Journal Media offices. Entries can be dropped off at the office, located at 125 North Union Avenue, Suite 301 in Fergus Falls, from 12-1 p.m. Submissions should consist of an entire hotdish in a disposable container or container that does not need to be returned.
Oct. 4, the first Wednesday of the month, takes us to The Market in Fergus Falls for our third annual holiday treats contest. This year, the festivities are extending beyond cookies into the realm of holiday treats, in general. Entries can be dropped off at the checkout counter of The Market from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in quantities of one dozen cookies/individual pieces or a full loaf, batch, etc. for other treats. Once again, disposable containers are required.
The final contest of the year, the soup contest, is slated for Dec. 6, once again at The Market. Like with the holiday treats contest, entries can be dropped off at the checkout counter in a disposable container. Entries should be dropped off from 12-1 p.m.
All of the contests require a recipe, name and contact information to be included with each entry — more than one entry per person is acceptable. Entries are judged by a panel of judges after they are de-identified. Judging is not open to the public.
Winners will be notified shortly after the close of the contest and will be featured in the following edition of "Lake Country Living" magazine and will receive a gift basket, courtesy of event sponsors. Other submitted recipes may be published in Daily Journal Media's newspaper.
One last time, for good measure: Entries should be submitted in disposable containers or containers that do not need to be returned.
The judges have been determined for Wednesday's hot dish contest and are looking forward to seeing the best of what Otter Tail County has to offer when it comes to Minnesota's favorite dish.
