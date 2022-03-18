This is the story of a boy — from the beginning of his life, to the end.
Masen Jolby Knight was born on June 22, 2005. He was an early developer — crawling, climbing, walking and talking quite early for his age. “It was cute for a moment and then it was hard to keep up to him!” recalled his mother, Crickette Knight. Masen also developed a passion for arguing at a very early age, a trait his grandmother says he inherited for his mother — and Masen always won.
When Masen was 4-years-old, Crickette gave birth to her second son, Rextin. Masen was very excited to have a little brother; but there were problems with the pregnancy resulting in Rextin being born with complications, having had a stroke just before he was due. He lived just four days.
Masen’s excitement over having a sibling was crushed. He was able to see his brother at the hospital once and touch his hand. “It was very sad to see him say goodbye to the brother he wanted so badly,” his mother recalled, sharing that she never had any other children.
Approaching second grade, Masen began displaying consistently increasing unpredictable anger. At her wit’s end, Crickette enrolled him in every type of therapy offered — but it didn’t seem to help. Stepping in to help, Masen’s grandmother offered to help by transitioning him into her home and new school. “Things were great at first,” explained Crickette, “and Masen kept going to all his doctor visits and he stayed on his medications. Then one day he just stopped going to school.” Masen’s family tried every trick in the book to encourage (or bribe) him to attend school, but he refused.
When Masen was 13-years-old, still residing at his grandmother’s home, there seemed to be a turning point. Crickette was in a relationship with a man who had a daughter Masen’s age. The four of them spent a lot of time together — going to movies, fishing, swimming ... “It was nice to have him acting like he should. He was so funny and witty. I really enjoyed time with my son,” Crickette recalled. He was also doing so well at his grandmother’s home and everyone expressed pride in his accomplishments.
However, Masen still struggled with depression.
Dr. Paul Wawin and Allison Shaikoski of LRH’s psychiatry department shared the following statement: “Depression can be caused by environmental factors and/or biologically. Ways to prevent depressive symptoms is to have good supports, good health (spiritual wellness, diet and exercise), psychotherapy, medication management, lessen the stressors in life, and lead a positive lifestyle/mindset.”
Despite taking preventative measures toward living a positive and healthy life, Masen’s depression took control.
On Saturday, July 6, 2019, Crickette received a call from the police, telling her she was needed at her mother’s home immediately. She knew that something had happened to someone, but was unaware of what, or to who. When she arrive, Crickette saw her mother crying. “She came to me and hugged me. She told me she had found Masen with a gunshot wound and called 911 — he was still alive.”
(Due to the trauma that ensued, Crickette does not recall much of the following, but has her mother to help remind her when she asks for details.)
Crickette’s mother brought her to Masen, telling the paramedics it was necessary that she see him and talk to him because she was his mother. This was allowed and Crickette went to her son, telling him how much she loved him and to hang on.
Her next memory was of driving extremely fast to Fargo, behind the helicopter and police car. When they arrived, they were brought into a room and told that Masen had died.
”We went to see my little 14-year-old boy laying with a sheet on. His beautiful curly hair all around his perfect face. You would never know what he had done. He was cold. My baby. I felt like my life was gone too ... he didn’t just choose to take his life, he took part of mine, part of mom’s, my sister’s, my brother’s, my step-dad’s ... It will never be the same and we will never stop missing him. Masen will always be with me,” Crickette shared.
Sadly, Masen’s story isn’t unique — Crickette’s story isn’t unique. Suicides are being reported in the youth population at an increasing rate.
With a steadily increasing suicide rate in the United States amongst individuals ages 10-24 since the year 2007, the necessity to focus on the mental health of youth has become apparent.
Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) shared the following risk factors for suicide, obtained from psychiatry.org/patients-families/suicide-prevention:
Previous suicide attempt(s)A history of suicide in the familySubstance misuseMood disorders (anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder)Access to lethal means (e.g., keeping firearms in the home)Losses and other events (for example, the breakup of a relationship or a death of loved ones, academics, failures, legal difficulties, financial difficulties, bullying)History of trauma or abuseChronic physical illness, including chronic pain/terminal illness
Exposure to the suicidal behavior of others
Additionally, there are a other risk factors that should be considered.
“Sleep is always underestimated as an indicator for mental illness. Often those will not function well with less sleep and this heightens depressive symptoms, anxiety and stress. Good sleep is a necessity for good mental health,” explained Wawin.
Jill Fazio, social worker, explained that “even people that are not diagnosed with mental health problems may experience suicidal thoughts. We need to be aware and empathetic to everyone we meet”.
“Please have open and honest communication regarding mental health with your family, friends, and loved ones,” stressed Shaikoski. “Make it known that you are supportive of each individuals needs and that they can feel free to come to you with their thoughts without fear of judgement. Many patients that we see admitted following a suicide attempt/voicing suicidal thoughts have family members or friends often say ‘I had no idea you were feeling this way.’ You are not alone.”
Additional points for preventing suicide, in all populations, were shared by LRH staff, and are as follows:
Be kind to others, do not engage in negative behaviors towards others.
Report bullying or harassment. More acceptance and tolerance of those who may not have the same lifestyle or beliefs as you in the community.Not being afraid to ask people if they feel suicidal. Do not avoid tough issues.Therapy of presence — Be there for people so that they know they have support. Act on a gut feeling — if you think they are struggling, ask them and pay attention to what is going on in their lives.
Assisting youth in management of emotions, good decision-making, reduction of subrance use and assisting with grades help the younger popular build life skills, connectedness and resilience — all of which lead to better mental and emotional health and the lessening of suicide and suicidal ideation.
Some reputable references addressing mental health and suicide are as follows:
Better understanding of mental health and destigmatizing of mental illness: psychiatry.org/patients-families/what-is-mental-illness.
Know the five action steps for communicating with someone who may be suicidal: bethe1to.com/bethe1to-steps-evidence/.
Those struggling with mental health and suicidal thoughts can seek help through a number of avenues, including, but not limited to:
The Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or chat online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.Mobile Mental Health Crisis Response Team 1-800-223-4512 (or search for your local crisis services in each county).Text HOME to 741741- 24/7 support via text message. Lake Region Healthcare provides both inpatient and outpatient psychiatric services – 218-739-2221.
This is the second article in an enterprise series regarding suicide and mental health.