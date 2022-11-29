The Fergus Falls school board meeting held on Nov. 28 began with a public meeting and presentation on World’s Best Workforce, a program developed in 2013 to ensure that school districts and charter schools in Minnesota enhance student achievement through teaching and learning supports.
School boards that govern districts and charter schools are required to develop comprehensive, long-term strategic plans that address the following five WBWF goals:
• All children are ready for school.
• All third-graders can read at grade level.
• All racial and economic achievement gaps between students are closed.
• All students are ready for career and college.
• All students graduate from high school.
Amelia Lemar is the curriculum director for Fergus Falls Public Schools and discussed recent data derived from 2021-22 school year: “During the 2021-22 year, we served a total of 140 preschool students, of which 14% received special education services – we are one of the few preschool programs in Fergus Falls who are able to provide direct special education services.” 41% of these students qualified for free or reduced tuition.
Lemar mentioned that they served 143 children across 104 families in the early childhood education course and made a total of 98 home visits to 14 different childcare providers.
“This provided school readiness lessons and resources to a total of 112 children,” Lemar said. “Of the four to five year old students who were served, 48% were deemed school-ready per our district’s kindergarten screening.”
All kindergarteners are screened within the first 20 days of kindergarten and rated in the areas of listening and speaking, reading, social-emotional development, math and science, writing and arts.
This 48% compares to the overall 43% of all kindergartners who were deemed school-ready this fall; combining these totals, a total of 90% of Otter preschool students were rated partially or fully ready for school. Of students identified as needing special education services, 30% were deemed ready for school and 70% were deemed partially ready.
Per the spring 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment data, 59% of third grade students at Cleveland Elementary tested as proficient in the reading portion of the test, just over a 3% increase from 2021, which could indicate the beginning of an uptick post-COVD; 41.8% of these students met expectations in reading while 17% of these students qualified as exceeding expectations in this category.
This compares to a 49% state average proficiency regarding the tests: “A few considerations to keep in mind here is that third grade is the first year that students take the MCA in both math and reading.”
Lemar also noted that third graders from last year experienced school closures due to the pandemic in the spring of their first grade year, with their second grade year experienced through distance learning as well.
“Overall, our students in ISD 544 did score higher in nearly every area,” Lemar explained. “Regarding math, the students scored greater than the state average in the majority of areas. We will continue to provide the high quality instruction to support each and every one of these students that we do serve.”
Other items discussed in the meeting included a potential school marching band trip to St. Louis in June of 2023, record-breaking food drive efforts by the students at KSS and the successful food waste-recycling pilot program presented by OTC public information and education officer Cedar Walters.
More information regarding school board happenings and initiatives can be found at the following: fergusotters.org.