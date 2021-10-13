Singer, songwriter and poet Brian Laidlaw is coming back to Fergus Falls to debut the release of his album “This Aster: adaptations of Emile Nelligan.”
The bulk of this album was created in Fergus Falls when Laidlaw attended a Hinge Arts Residency. He spent several weeks translating the work of poet Emile Nelligan and putting his words into song.
Nelligan was a popular French-Canadian poet in the late 1800s. He published his first collection of poems at the age of 16 and instantly became a rising literary star. Unfortunately, he wrote the last of his poetry at the age of 19 and was admitted to a mental hospital shortly thereafter. He lived in the mental hospital for the remainder of his life and never wrote again.
Laidlaw translated Nelligan’s poems “as faithfully as possible” from French into English and turned his poetry into song. “It felt very much like a collaboration,” described Laidlaw, “between myself and this poet who I’ve never met, but whose work I really love.”
Laidlaw was struck by the “big-heartedness” of Nelligan’s work. He describes Nelligan’s poems as gestural, exuberant and raw.
“They’re (his poems) really vulnerable — they’re somewhat knowingly melodramatic at times, and it makes sense, because he was so young when he was writing these poems. He was a teenager,” described Laidlaw. “From a songwriting standpoint and a singing standpoint, having those big gestures in the text makes it so powerful to sing and makes it so powerful to arrange with a band.”
He also ascribes an “autumnal” or “early winter” feeling to Nelligan’s poetry. This directly translates into the sound of "This Aster," which can be likened to listening to a book on a sweet, fall afternoon. “It feels like an album of the cool season in the 'North Country,'” Laidlaw explained.
Laidlaw’s literary approach to music is intellectual yet relatable. The poetic album feels like the moody folk tunes needed at this cool time of year. The album does, indeed, have an autumnal feel, and the timing of the release is seasonally perfect. The music itself is a lovely blend of folk and Americana with a vintage vibe. The sound is nostalgic and features sweetly sad harmonies, violins, acoustic guitar, patting beats and soft trumpets.
Laidlaw believes that the Hinge residency was a pivotal moment for the project and is looking forward to bringing the music back to Fergus Falls where it was created. “It really is, for me, a profoundly place-based album,” he said. “Every time that I hear it on the turntable I’m transported back to Fergus.”
"This Aster" will have its debut at Fergus Brewing Company on Oct. 14. “The album wouldn’t have happened had it not been for the support of the Hinge program and the work that Springboard is doing in Fergus,” said Laidlaw. “So, it also feels sort of like this satisfying full-circle journey to come back there and share what they all helped create.” The show will be performed in a duo format and will feature a number of songs from the album.
"This Aster" will be released digitally on Oct. 15 and will also be available on vinyl starting Nov. 19.
