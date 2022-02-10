The Minnesota legislature reconvened recently for the start of the 2022 legislative session.
Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) was eager to start the session and tackle what the state is going to do with a massive state budget surplus of $7.7 billion for the state fiscal years 2022-23.
Westrom says the budget surplus should be directed toward tax cuts instead of more increased funding.
“We need to do tax relief, and return the surplus in large part to who’s it is originally; the taxpayers of Minnesota," said Westrom. "We funded state government generously in June of last year when we passed the two-year state budget with increases to most areas of concern, such as education, healthcare and transportation.”
He added, “Everything received a strong generous budget last year. This is money on top of those increases from last year. With the biggest surplus in state history, it’s a good time to reduce taxes when we don’t need that much flowing into the state coffers.”
However there are one-time expenditures that Westrom believes are important to fund.
“Things such as rural broadband, roads and bridges are great – local infrastructures, local roads for our cities and counties, and state roads. There’s always a need for one time infrastructure dollars for these types of needs. We’re also looking at some supplemental dollars to help businesses with the worker shortages, some critical access areas in healthcare, nursing homes and for the developmentally disabled homes that really help the most vulnerable people – and staff shortages. They’re really pulling their hair out having to serve our seniors, grandparents and elderly,” explained Westrom.
In late January, Gov. Tim Walz announced a series of proposals which would include delivering $700 million in direct payments to Minnesotans through "Walz Checks." Westrom says he does not agree with this approach.
“Any checks aren’t a permanent tax reduction. I think the permanency of a tax reduction needs to be done first and then we decide how we rebate or give back the actual cash surplus we will have collected by June. There’s many ways to do that,” said Westrom.
One approach Westrom says he would like to see are property tax rebates instead — possibly around $500 to $1,000 rather than sending out a check for $175.
Westrom also said he will be including on his agenda a goal of improving funding for public safety.
“First of all, we need to get back to showing respect for the career and tough job that many police officers find themselves in. Whether it’s domestic disputes, armed robberies, armed assaults, drug abuse, people high and out of control — they just never know what they’re going to run into on a typical shift at work. That is a sharp contrast between the Democrat and Republican parties. Unfortunately, the Democrats continue to cry out for defunding the police. Anybody with any common sense and objectivity knows that you have to have police to protect us,” Westrom explained.
Westrom believes that the legislature needs to look at ways to improve and provide more training for officers. He said schools that offer law enforcement training, like the nearby Alexandria Technical & Community College, have really dipped in enrollment numbers.
Other legislative goals Westrom has include stopping executive overreach and defending constitutional rights.
He is also wanting the legislature to look into what he refers to as notable examples of wasted taxpayer dollars including the $550 million costs overruns for the Southwest Light Rail transit project and the Feeding Our Futures Charity Fraud case exposed in recent weeks. Westrom says an audit needs to be done with both of these cases.
Sen. Westrom said he and other Republicans have long fought the Southwest Light Rail Project.
“We need a full audit and to stop all funding for Southwest Light Rail and Feeding Our Futures,” Westrom said. “We shouldn’t spend more tax dollars on failed government programs."
Westrom said most of all he is energized, and wants to work for the constituents of his district.
The legislature will continue to be in session until adjournment on May 23.