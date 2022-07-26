Family legacy

The Jennen farm is a third-generation corn and soybean operation and they have been recognized as Otter Tail County's farm family of the year. 

 Submitted | Phil Jennen

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Farmers serve as the cornerstones for many of our communities and the University of Minnesota’s farm family recognition programming has been honoring generations of agricultural tradition since 1979.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?