Farmers serve as the cornerstones for many of our communities and the University of Minnesota’s farm family recognition programming has been honoring generations of agricultural tradition since 1979.
Phil Jennen and his family have been voted the Otter Tail County’s Farm Family of the Year for 2022. The family consists of Phil and his wife Ally, sons Spencer and Dan and daughters Kylie and Alaina.
The Jennens operation consists mainly of corn and soybeans along with having a few horses on the property and the recent addition of a Scottish highland cow. Phil assists in coaching the Fergus Falls High School trap team and is a board member of the Lakes Area Shooting Center while also serving on the West Otter Tail crop improvement board.
Phil speaks to the legacy of working the land within his family, “my great-grandfather farmed too, but the farm that I’m currently on goes back to my grandfather.”
“Farm Fest is coming in early August just south of Redwood Falls and that’s when they’ll be presenting the actual award,” Phil explains.
