A new conservative candidate literally threw his hat in the ring over the weekend for the hotly contested Senate District 9 seat. The newly formed Senate District 9 includes all of the counties of Otter Tail, Grant, Traverse, Wilkin and a portion of Douglas County.
Nathan Miller, who lives on a small 40–acre farm south of Battle Lake, made an appearance at a gathering billed as “Caravan of Patriots,” on Apr. 10, in Ottertail at Thumper Pond Resort. At the gathering, he announced that he was running for office and described himself as a patriot, not a politician.
“The size and the scope of government is just getting so large. When you’ve got a $12 billion surplus, which includes the rainy day fund, it gives the government massive leeway to keep growing. It makes a person feel good that they’re going to give back 80% or 50%, but in reality what's going to happen is the growth of government as we’ve seen time and time again results in the constriction of our freedoms and liberty.”
Miller said he would also like to target various taxes — income, social security and estate taxes. He believes property taxes need to be eliminated.
Miller has worked in the power and energy industry.
Miller graduated in 2006 from Bismarck State College, National Energy Center of Excellence and still holds his trade boilers license.
He believes that there is a “war on truth,” and that big government has created a country of victims.
“What we know, what we hold dear, is under attack, the major (television) networks are spreading their lies and propaganda and the voices are so loud. We have to pay attention and talk to our neighbors and build relationships,” said Miller to the large crowd assembled.
Miller also told the crowd he is a constitutional carry advocate and openly carries a firearm.
One the other big issues Miller would like to address is the Next Generation Energy Act of 2007 (NGEA), which he said had bipartisan support, but that he said will turn Minnesota into a “California of the Midwest.” Miller states it is one of his goals to repeal the legislation.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the act includes energy savings goals to bolster in-state conservation programs; support for community-based energy development; and climate change and greenhouse gas reductions. When the act was signed in 2007, Minnesota was ranked the number two state – second only to California – for passing aggressive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Miller’s announcement will put him head-to-head with Representative Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) for the newly formed Senate District 9. Miller said he intends to take it all the way to a primary run-off.
Miller and his wife each own a small business, were born and raised in Western Minnesota and are raising three young children.
The Caravan of Patriots “Get to Know Your Candidates” event also featured two Republican Secretary of State candidates in a debate, Kelly Jahner-Byrne and Kim Crockett.