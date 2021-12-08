As 2021 draws to a close, the city of Fergus Falls is looking forward to its 150th anniversary in 2022.
To help celebrate the sesquicentennial, the year will be filled with celebrations, events and activities.
One special way the city is being honored is through the commissioned artwork of ceramic and sculpture artist Blayze Buseth, owner of the Creation Shop in downtown Fergus Falls.
He was asked to create a collection of works that would be representative of the 150-year-old city.
Buseth will be making four commemorative, functional tiles that represent Fergus Falls through symbolic imagery. Memorable images and landmarks that depict Fergus Falls will be carved into these limited, special-edition tiles.
But, there is a fun twist. Buseth is asking the Fergus Falls community for their input. “The idea is to create four different designs. But, in order to pick the four designs, I’d create 10 scenes that people could vote on,” he explained. “I want it to be a community vote. So, they’ve got a say in this.”
Based on the community’s votes, Buseth will create a limited collection of the four commemorative tiles. “My hope is that there will be at least 50 of each of the four,” he said. “They will be able to be used as either coasters or you could install them into a home or business.”
The limited run of 50, four-packs of tiles will be available for purchase during the sesquicentennial.
The 10 scenes currently open for voting depict classic, iconic settings, in and around Fergus Falls.
One such depiction is of the riverwalk.
“It definitely is a special aspect of Fergus,” said Buseth, “When I bring people to town we always take the riverwalk.”
Another option reflects the flour mill, which Buseth believes would be a notable way to capture the memory of the building before its redevelopment. “Capturing (the flour mill) before any redevelopment, to me, is a timepiece,” he said. “Like, if this tile is the one that’s chosen it’s capturing a moment in time when that building stood empty for so many years, and literally this year someone has decided to transform that.”
There is a depiction of Lake Alice, the historic Kirkbride, a classic comedic scene of geese crossing the road and a “generations” image inspired by a Kirk Williams sculpture made for PioneerCare.
“They’re going to be awesome,” shared Buseth about the one-of-a-kind tiles, “although the images won’t necessarily have (the) color, the 3D carving is really going to show the form and the detail.”
Voting is taking place on the Daily Journal website now through Tuesday. Everyone in the community is invited to go and vote for their favorite image.
You can follow Buseth on social media @creationshopmn and watch as the most popular tile images are revealed. Followers can also observe the process as Buseth creates and carves the tiles. As the tiles are finished, Buseth will announce where they will be available for purchase throughout the sesquicentennial celebration.