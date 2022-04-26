The Rev. Paul Larson attended Fergus Falls Community College (FFCC) from 1980 to 1982 while also attending Lutheran Brethren Bible College in Fergus Falls. He was the recipient of an Alworth Scholarship and originally intended to major in engineering, but he says his time at FFCC played an instrumental role in his decision to take an entirely different path.
From engineering to liberal arts
Although he applied to schools on the East Coast, Larson ultimately chose to enroll at FFCC after high school. The fact that he could attend Bible college while getting a jump start on his undergraduate studies sealed the deal for him. Being from a small town in Minnesota, the size and location of the school also factored into his decision.
“The community college at Fergus Falls was a great cultural and community steppingstone for me to come from a rural background into a larger community and be exposed to broader ideas,” he recalls. “It was a good intermediate step and a safe landing place for me.”
At just 17, Larson was co-enrolled in both schools and took 27 credits between the two. His experience allowed him to dig in and discover his interests and skills. Although he genuinely liked his engineering classes, it soon became apparent that his real passion lay elsewhere. “I really wanted to seek a career in the area of serving people and advancing ideas, philosophy and faith-related issues,” he says.
With that realization, Larson switched his major from engineering to English. He eventually left FFCC to finish his undergraduate degree at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana. Because of the way his credits transferred, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and an English minor.
Answering the call to serve
After receiving his undergraduate degree, Larson entered the three-year Master of Divinity program at Lutheran Brethren Seminary in Fergus Falls and became a pastor. He then spent time in California performing doctoral work at Fuller Theological Seminary.
As for his career, Larson has achieved his goal of serving others. Once he completed his master’s program, he moved to Fort Collins, Colorado and worked as a church-planting pastor for three years. He then served as a pastor in Southern California from 1991 to 2002 and in Wisconsin from 2002 to 2014. Now Larson is back in Fergus Falls and serving as president of the Church of Lutheran Brethren.
Larson’s time at the former FFCC campus played a pivotal role in his life, both personally and professionally. It’s an experience he recommends to others — especially if they aren’t sure about their career path.
“It’s a great stepping stone for your life and an opportunity to build some credits and gain experience without building a lot of — if any — debt,” he says. “It can really help you determine what you want to do and what you’re passionate about. Use it as a refinement process to get to know yourself and how you’re wired.”
Larson also recommends finding a mentor to learn from, even if it’s an informal mentorship. Whether it’s an instructor or a member of the administration, surrounding yourself with intelligent, inspiring people can have a significant impact on your life.
