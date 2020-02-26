Audiences at A Center for the Art’s Razzle Dazzle community revue this Friday will be having the time of their lives. After a four-year hiatus, directors Jennifer Johnson and Becky Sonmor have brought back the popular show both as a way to celebrate leap year, and to prepare for next year’s 100th anniversary of the A Center for the Arts building.
“We’ve had a lot of people, every year, ‘Are you bringing back Razzle Dazzle?’ ‘When are you going to bring it back?’ And so we decided this year we would bring it back. And to then get it ready for next year when the building is 100 years old,” Sonmor says. “It’s kind of like a preview, too, because this was a vaudeville theater to start with and they would’ve done shows similar to this, musical numbers and fun things.”
There are about 56 core cast members this year, ranging in age from 8 to over 70, with 4-5 cameo appearances including M State’s David Stoddard and piano instructor Aimee Nordlund. “It’s amazing, the cast, we have a lot of new people who haven’t been in Razzle Dazzle before and a lot of great talent, super talent in this community,” Johnson says.
The theme this year is “Having the Time of Our Lives.” “We started picking songs that we really liked, kind of narrowed it down and realized they all had a central theme about time, either timeless or time was in the lyrics,” Johnson says. About 95% of the songs in the show come from musicals, including “Another Op’nin, Another Show” from “Kiss Me Kate,” some selections from “Mamma Mia,” a song from “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (not “Time Warp”) and “Sadie Hawkins Dance” by Relient K to celebrate the leap year (linked to the tradition that women may propose marriage only in leap years).
The 56 cast members do three musical numbers together and are divided into smaller groups for the other numbers, making up a youth chorus, teen chorus, women’s chorus, men’s chorus, as well as mixed groups and duets.
Johnson and Sonmor organized the performance with no budget. “Every song has a different setting so they change costumes for every song, and the cast has been responsible for finding their own costumes because we have zero budget,” Sonmor says. “This show is in an effort to raise money for our general operations fund budget, so we try to do this with little or no money.”
The show opens Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. with additional shows on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students. “People should really come and see it because it’s just fun and entertaining and a great way to spend a night out. And it’s leap year, so go do something different!” Johnson says.
