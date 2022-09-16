A moveable feast

Paul Shol just in from a wild rice outing on an area lake. His haul this year totaled nearly 600 pounds of the wild grain, making for a successful season and serving to illustrate the bounty of area waters. 

Wild rice, or manoomin in Ojibwe meaning good berry, is the state grain of Minnesota for its cultural and economic significance.



