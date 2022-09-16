Wild rice, or manoomin in Ojibwe meaning good berry, is the state grain of Minnesota for its cultural and economic significance.
Minnesota has more acres of natural wild rice (zizania palustris) than any other state in the country and has been documented in 45 of the state’s 87 counties. A persistent annual grass, the plant reproduces each year from seeds deposited in previous fall seasons.
Wild rice is sensitive to varying water levels, quality, currents and turbidity; the grass typically thrives in one to three feet of water and tends to favor soft, mucky substrates and provides migrating waterfowl with crucial sustenance throughout yearly migrations as the ripened “rice” contains a higher protein content than most other cereal grains.
Paul Shol, of Fergus Falls, is a local wild rice harvester and has been enjoying the fall season for about five years now – his season this year was so successful that he supplies area cafes, individuals and businesses with portions of his harvest.
Fittingly, Shol brings his wild rice to be processed by an operation up near Mahnomen. Processing the grain is labor intensive and requires skills and techniques that have been passed on for multiple generations. This year’s efforts saw Shol’s eventual yield totaling about 53 percent of the total grain he harvested in Otter Tail County, much of the lost weight attributed to excess moisture and the associated chaff.
“This year I brought up 661 pounds to the processor and ended up bringing home 355 pounds of processed wild rice,” Shol says. He mentions that he typically conducts the yearly harvests with several other local enthusiasts.
“They’re kind of my mentors,” Shol mentions. “If you’re wanting to get into it, it’s good to find somebody with experience – it can be a frustrating, tedious, test-your-patience, tiring act, so having a mentor to provide guidance can help with those initial struggles.”
Area processors typically charge between $1 to $1.25 per pound for processing raw wild rice, with returns on the commercial market usually commanding around $15 per pound of the highly sought after grain.
Shol explains that while he has a good picture of where productive beds are located throughout the county, the process still requires a lot of preseason planning to ensure the best chances for a successful harvest: “Every year is different – even with good scouting, productive beds can be destroyed by winds and heavy rains.”
Although the process involves an immense amount of effort and time on the water, Shol says that it’s an amazing tradition to take part in, ever more reason for area residents to grab a canoe and a friend for some time on local waters after witnessing the telltale maroon and gold blooms of healthy manoomin. More information about current season dates and regulations can be found here: dnr.state.mn.us.