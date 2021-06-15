Father’s Day was first celebrated in Washington state in 1910, but wasn’t made an official American holiday until 1972, 58 years after Mother’s Day was made a national holiday. This year, the United States will celebrate over 70 million fathers on June 20.
Children searching for the perfect gift for Dad flock to tool aisles and sporting goods stores while on the hunt for the gift that’s “just right.” A recent survey of local fathers shows that receiving a gift is secondary to quality time spent with their kids. Many like to combine the two, giving a gift while spending quality time with their father.
Ideas for those who like to spend quality time while giving gifts can easily do so in one fell swoop. Making a meal to serve to their father or treating them to dinner at a restaurant is one way to provide a gift while spending quality time together. Other options include heading to the movies together, gifting yard games like bean bags or “Yardzee” (a giant game of Yahtzee that uses wooden dice and a bucket to roll them with), or grabbing some disc golf frisbees and hitting up some area courses. Tickets to sporting events or concerts are also a popular way to give a gift while spending time together.
Those looking for a local option on Father’s Day can contact Pebble Lake Golf Club and schedule a Father’s Day tee time now. “Dads golfing with their kids on Sunday receive the twilight rate for 18 holes and a cart,” shared Kevin Swenson. Men’s attire is also 15% off for Father’s Day. “Happy Father’s Day from Pebble Lake Golf Club,” Swenson expressed.
If time simply isn’t an option, or if a more unique gift idea is preferred, the gift of a tree from an area nursery, a birdhouse with bird seed, or a gift card to Dad’s favorite gaming platform make for fun gift ideas. When brainstorming fails, one can always come right out and ask Dad if there is anything he would like for Father’s Day, his answer may be surprising!
Regardless of the gift or the time spent together, it’s the thought that counts.
