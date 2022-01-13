Minnesotans looking for private health insurance in 2022 have until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15, to enroll in coverage through MNsure.
“More Minnesotans than ever before are eligible for savings that can significantly lower the cost of health insurance,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “MNsure has health insurance to fit your needs and your budget — don’t assume you won’t qualify for savings. Most Minnesotans qualify for tax credits that lower their costs. Take action by the Jan. 15 deadline so you don't miss your chance to have health coverage in 2022.”
To get started, apply or enroll for coverage at MNsure.org.
Assistance is available for those needing help through MNsure’s statewide network of certified brokers and navigators, which is completely free of cost through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings.
Minnesotans also can contact MNsure representatives directly at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.
The MNsure Contact Center has extended hours leading up to the deadline.
Thursday, Jan. 13: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Jan. 15 deadline does not apply to Minnesotans with coverage through MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance, or members of federally recognized tribes, who can enroll through MNsure any time of year, including outside of the annual open enrollment period.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone