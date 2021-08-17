As Grace United Methodist Church celebrates its milestone anniversary, let’s look back at the history of Fergus Falls’ second-oldest church.
In 1871, as Fergus Falls saw a boom in Swedish immigrants, talks of organizing a Methodist church began. The Rev. J.H. Stantz, a Methodist missionary from Litchfield, came to town to “organize a congregation and Sunday school.” Grace Methodist Episcopal Church of Fergus Falls was established on Aug. 5, becoming the second church in Fergus Falls, the first being what is now known as CrossRoads Church.
1873 saw the construction of the church’s first home on 210 E. Lincoln Ave. Ten years later, in 1883, another church was built at 212 W.Junius Ave., complete with a bell tower and stained-glass windows. They remained at this location until May 8, 1908, when a fire — started by some boys playing in straw around a barn — spread to the church just across the alley.
The third church was built on the corner lot on Union and Cavour avenues. The first service and dedication of the building was held on May 9, 1909, just a year and a day after the fire.
During the cyclone that hit Fergus Falls on June 22, 1919, damage was done to the church building spurring renovation on it to add a three-sided balcony to give the structure strength and expand seating.
In 1968, the merging of the Methodist Church, the Evangelical and United Brethren Church, brought about the United Methodist Church, a new denomination.
The fall of 1970 saw the completion of building construction on Grace Church’s current building site on 1100 Friberg Ave. The present location build was started due to the growing number of members and “limited Sunday school rooms.”
Since the foundation of Grace Church, they have been home to many programs including hospice which was started under the guidance of the Rev. Al Maetche, an annual Christmas dinner that was started in 1983, and Women of Grace which was initially the Home and Foreign Missionary Society in the 1880s. Women of Grace has hosted rummage sales since 1989 and has held Christmas from the Attic since 2006. Proceeds from both events go to local nonprofits. They also offer support to the Emma Norton Services in St. Paul which provides services to women and families “on their journey to self-sufficiency.”
Grace United Methodist Church serves its community through a multitude of youth programs such as Northern Pines summer camp, an annual Halloween trunk or treat, vacation Bible school, Grace Kids, Kids In Mission, and being a home to the Boy Scouts. There are monthly meetings for G-Men and women’s circles, as well as weekly Bible studies and prayer groups. A partnership with the local Salvation Army helps those in need in the community.
Grace United Methodist Church is celebrating its 150th anniversary and would like to extend an invitation to the community. On Aug. 21 there will be a gathering for visitation, a dinner and program, and on Sunday they will hold their 9 a.m. worship service followed by coffee and caramel rolls hosted by their youth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.