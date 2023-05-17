During the 2022-23 school year, the 544 Foundation has awarded numerous grants throughout the district. According to 544 Foundation Executive Director Mindy Fuder, there have been 27 grants totaling almost $37,000. Lincoln School, which houses ECFE and Otter Preschool, was a recipient of $4,073.76 to fulfill their proposal for a new physical education curriculum and the equipment to go along with it.
featured
Time to play: Lincoln School to have new physical education curriculum
Karrie Carlson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Area theft ring busted
-
Bauman resigns as CEO of Greater Fergus Falls
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Lakes Area Grow Co. to celebrate grand opening
-
Fatal crash in Scambler Township
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Code of conduct
-
Firearm theft at JK Sports
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
Firearm theft at JK Sports
-
Bauman resigns as CEO of Greater Fergus Falls
-
Ottertail couple charged with tax and fraud violations
-
Moms and presidents
-
Dahlia's Downtown Boutique to celebrate grand opening
-
Denied: Lincoln Vapors appeal hearing not successful
-
Area theft ring busted
-
From the Record — May 9-15, 2023
-
He's seen it all: Swanberg recognized for 40 years of service
-
Otter softball enjoys busy stretch