During the 2022-23 school year, the 544 Foundation has awarded numerous grants throughout the district. According to 544 Foundation Executive Director Mindy Fuder, there have been 27 grants totaling almost $37,000. Lincoln School, which houses ECFE and Otter Preschool, was a recipient of $4,073.76 to fulfill their proposal for a new physical education curriculum and the equipment to go along with it. 



