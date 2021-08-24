Black bear hunting season will be underway soon, but along with the announcement of the season from the Minnesota DNR comes a warning about shooting marked research bears. The DNR said the bears are marked with distinctively large, colorful ear tags and have radio collars.
According to a recent release, researchers with the DNR are monitoring about 20 radio-collared black bears across the state, especially in bear hunting zones 25, 27, 45 and 451, and in parts of the no-quota zone. Most of them are in or near the Chippewa National Forest between Grand Rapids and Bigfork. Others are near Voyageurs National Park and around Camp Ripley. The DNR says bear hunting is so popular in the state that hunter numbers are intentionally restricted in prime bear range.
The Minnesota DNR says all of the collars have GPS units. The GPS coordinates are either uploaded to a satellite or stored in the collar and are downloaded when the researchers visit the animals in their dens. The bear’s coat often hides the collar, especially in the fall, and most of the collars are black. But all collared bears have large colorful ear tags so hunters can easily identify them, whether or not a collar is visible. DNR officials say the tags should be plainly visible on trail cam photos or when a bear is at a bait.
Hunters are warned that taking a bear with a radio collar is legal; however, waiting a few minutes to get a clear view of the bear’s head would reveal whether it has large ear tags, which indicate it’s collared.
The research is looking at year-to-year changes in natural food supplies and how that affects individual bears in terms of their habitat use, physical condition, denning, reproduction and interactions with people. This research is not designed to evaluate mortality from hunting. Trapping new bears every year to replace the ones killed cannot substitute for long-term data on individual bears.
The DNR asks any hunters who do shoot a collared or ear-tagged bear to call the DNR Wildlife Research Office in Grand Rapids at 218-328-8879 to report it and coordinate the pickup or drop off of the collar.
The release also states that most collared bears have a small implanted heart monitor under the skin on the left side of the chest. It looks like a small, silver capsule that is approximately the width of a paper clip. This contains valuable information stored in memory. Hunters who find this device while skinning the bear should submit it with the collar. Hunters with trail cam photos of ear-tagged bears are asked to email the photos and locational information such as the nearest town or GPS coordinates via email to mnbearcams.dnr@state.mn.us.
The black bear is the only bear species in Minnesota. They live in forests, swamps and other areas with dense cover but will wander into clearings to feed. Found mainly in the northern third of Minnesota, bears range as far south as the interface between Minnesota’s forest and agricultural zones, where they utilize corn and other crops for subsistence.
The Minnesota bear hunting season opens Sept. 1. Black bears exist throughout much of northern and central Minnesota. Secretive and wary, the DNR says wildlife managers estimate more than 10,000 bears inhabit the state’s forests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.