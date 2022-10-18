A forum for the the Otter Tail County sheriff candidates hosted by Jail Inc., was held on Oct. 16, at A Center for the Arts in downtown Fergus Falls. The debate featured OTC’s current sheriff and incumbent Barry Fitzgibbons, and Fergus Falls Police Officer Joey Geiszler.
The forum was moderated by former longtime Minnesota Representative Bud Nornes, with special music preceding the forum by Beau and Ross Brendmoen.
Following a coin toss for who would take the first question, Nornes asked the candidates to explain their background.
After brief introductions from both candidates, Nornes asked the candidates to explain what they felt were the major duties of the sheriff, Fitzgibbons stated that he felt traffic enforcement and investigations were the duties that took the most prominence.
“With the sheriff’s office there are a lot of other duties involved,” stated Fitzgibbons. “As I touched on my supervisory experience, those positions you want to have within a typical department. As sheriff, you’re responsible for the jail. Currently we have 111 inmates in the facility, we’re responsible for the custody and control of those inmates.”
Geiszler approached the question from a different angle, emphasizing that constitutional rights should be paramount for the office of sheriff.
“The sheriff is elected by the people, he’s not hired by the government, he’s not hired by the state. The constitutional process is done from ‘you the people.’ (A sheriff’s) number one responsibility is to stand up for your rights. He should uphold the rights of the people and make sure they’re not infringed upon. That is the number one thing that the sheriff should be doing, and making sure the office staff knows that as well. Your constitutional rights should not be infringed by any government agencies. Coming from the outside to the end of a county’s area, if they come in with any arbitrary laws, you need to have somebody to stand up against those laws. You need to be there to stand up to the people,” stated Geiszler to thunderous applause.
Nornes, at that point, asked the audience to hold their applause on future responses to questions.
Other questions included the use of body-worn cameras, protecting the public from predatory offenders and how their own religious faith would affect how both men would approach the job.
To the latter, Geiszler responded that he felt that his personal faith was very important.
“A lot of the problems we’ve seen come up over the last few decades could go back to the removal of our faith from our teaching and teaching our kids,” said Geiszler.
Fitzgibbon echoed the same sentiment.
“It’s very important to me, it’s how you treat people,” said Fitzgibbons.
A standout question, which is very controversial in the times we live in, were the candidates’ views on the right to bear arms, as well as their views on concealed carry permits.
Geiszler said he believes any kind of permit is an infringement of second amendment rights.
“The right to bear arms shall not be infringed. We are in that state where it’s infringed already. If you’re applying for a (concealed carry) permit, this is an infringement of your second amendment rights already with that,” said Geiszler.
Fitzgibbons said that on this issue they did have different views.
“I’m a very strong supporter of the second amendment. As for the permit to carry, do we have many problems? I would say no. I would say on average I issue approximately 2,000 permits every year and that’s a permit to carry and a permit to purchase. With some renewals and some new. Of those 2,000 or so permits every year, a handful, maybe around a dozen come back prohibited. Where Joey and I differ, if you’re prohibited for a violent crime, predatory offense or have an order for protection, I don’t think you should have a firearm,” stated Fitzgibbons.
Following closing statements, the two shook hands. Matthew McGuire and Rev. Nate Hanson spoke about Jail Inc., the organization hosting the event, and how attendees could contribute to the much needed program.
Jail Inc. is 100% funded by the generosity of Otter Tail County residents. The organization states that every dollar donated enables them to bring the ministry of Jesus Christ to the inmates at the Otter Tail County Jail. More information is available online at Jailinc.org.
The general election will be held on Nov. 8. More information on polling locations or absentee or mail-in ballots in Otter Tail County can be located at ottertailcountymn.us/department/elections