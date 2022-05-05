A disturbing scam circulating around right now is commonly referred to as the student loan forgiveness scam.
The Minnesota division of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people with outstanding student loans to be very careful to not get trapped into falling into one of these scams.
BBB says that traditionally, this is the time of year when students will graduate, and shortly thereafter, the student loan repayment process will begin.
With recent changes to student loan repayment programs to try to confuse borrowers, tricking them into falling for a variety of schemes.
Currently payments are paused on virtually all federal student loans through Aug. 31, and no interest is accruing. But just because student loan repayment is on pause, doesn't mean that scams are.
The Minnesota division of the BBB is encouraging graduates and student loan holders to carefully research trustworthy sources related to federal repayment plans before giving any personal information.
They recommend watching out specifically for companies promising to reduce debt by lowering payments through enrollment in student loan forgiveness or other programs. They may also falsely promise to apply monthly payments to consumers’ student loans and to improve credit scores – all that needs to be done is pay a small fee so they can negotiate with the lender on a borrower's behalf. In another version, dishonest collectors claim they can save money by consolidating loans if a minimal fee is paid. Keep all personal information private and never give it to an unsolicited source.
BBB also suggests that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. A company that claims it can erase student loan debt in minutes is not being honest. This type of scheme is similar to a government imposter scam and people should watch for the warning signs.
Protection from student loan scammers:
- Research the lender.
- Visit BBB.org to read business profiles and check out companies before working with them.
- The FTC has consumer education related to student loan debt relief scams at ftc.gov/StudentLoans.
- Empty promises lead to an empty wallet and more debt. Only scammers promise fast loan forgiveness.
- Scammers often pretend to be affiliated with the government. Never pay a fee upfront for help. Never share sensitive information, such as your FSA ID.
- Find a reliable source. Consumers can apply for loan deferments, forbearance, repayment and forgiveness or discharge programs directly through the U.S. Department of Education or their loan servicer at no cost and do not require a third party.
- Report it. If you have been a victim of a suspected scam, report it at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
The Minnesota Division of the Better Business Bureau suggests that loan holders in the state visit StudentAid.gov for federal student loan repayment options, and stress that student loans can only be forgiven under specific circumstances, so contact your lender directly to see if any options are available to you.