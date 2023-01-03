The year of 2022 has come to an end, leading to a time of personal and professional reflection for many — a look back at the year that has ended and a look ahead at what's to come.
Daily Journal Media's 2022 was filled with a plethora fascinating, entertaining and educational local news; with the top 10 most read articles primarily focused on area crime — with a couple others sprinkled in for good measure.
Working backwards, the tenth most-read article of 2022 garnered 4,568 reads — "Fergus Falls woman killed in 2-vehicle crash outside Breckenridge." Posted online on Apr. 21, the article explains a tragic crash on Highway 210 and Highway 9 outside of Breckenridge that occurred on Apr. 20 between a semi and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The driver of the Jeep died in the collision. The article was written collaboratively by Daily Journal Media's newsroom staff.
No. 9 is "TÖAST and Union Pizza transition ownership," with 4,666 reads. The article, submitted to Daily Journal Media by Greater Fergus Falls and posted online on Dec. 19, explained transition of ownership of the two restaurants from Ben and Tessa Schierer to Evan Burkdoll, owner of Roasted, effective Jan. 1. An explanation of the plans for the transition and renovation of Union Pizza to Union Avenue Bar & Eatery was also included in the article.
"Apartment fire in FF" came in at No. 8, with 5,723 reads. The article was a short, breaking news notice pushed out by Heather Kantrud on Jan. 19, as first responders were at the scene of the fire. A comprehensive article was posted later.
The seventh most-read article of year was "Murder-suicide suspected in rural Battle Lake," a Nov. 22 breaking news article by Kantrud that included an initial report of the incident, followed up with the release of the names of the two adults found deceased at the rural Battle Lake residence. The article was read 5,938 times.
With 6,356 reads, the sixth ranked article is "Setting the record straight?: Reports and rumors surround Otter athletics." The article, written by Kantrud, examined an unclear situation surrounding reports of misconduct on behalf of athletics teams. The original article posted online on Sept. 27, with an update made on Sept. 30 with an update from the Fergus Falls Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Drake.
The fifth most-read article, "Former FF doctor faces criminal sexual conduct charges," came in at 6,969 views. The article by Kantrud first posted online on Oct. 24, explaining the charges filed against a physician that formerly practiced in Fergus Falls and volunteered with a local hockey program. Additionally, the article provided contact information for those in the area who may have information relevant to the case, which is ongoing in Michigan.
In the No. 4 slot, "Moving along: Bev's City Bakery announces relocation," written by Tor Anderson, was accessed 7,233 times following its Oct. 3 online publication date. The article discuss the relocation of a business that opened in downtown Fergus Falls during the summer of 2022 and plans for expansion. To date, the bakery business has not reopened.
The city of Fergus Falls was shocked at the online posting of the third most-read article of 2022, "Body found in Otter Tail River near Hannah Park." The article, written by Allen, was read 11,845 times following it's online publication on May 14, with updates on both May 15 and 16. The body located in the river was that of a New York man and cooperation with New York law enforcement was required for identification of the body.
With 12,610 views, "Man arrested after threatening mass shooting," written by Allen, ranked No. 2 for most reads in 2022. Originally published online on June 14, an extensive updates was shared later in the day, explaining that the threatening comments were made in an online gaming community and individuals within that community contacted area law enforcement with their concerns. The man was apprehended and no mass shooting occurred.
The top-ranking article in 2022, was accessed 21,528 times. The article, "Fergus Falls family nurse practitioner charged with murder in Ramsey County," was written by Allen and published on Dec. 19. Court proceedings are still ongoing in the case, in which a local medical professional has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a St. Paul woman.
"We certainly had a busy year in the newsroom," said Kantrud, Daily Journal Media General, of 2022. "We are excited to see what 2023 has in store for Otter Tail County's communities and are dedicated to continuing to bring you local news."
