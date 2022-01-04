Now that the calendar has flipped, here is a look at the top five stories from 2021.
OTC deputy charged: Backman receives two charges in connection with fatal pursuit
Following the Oct. 2, 2020 deaths of two Fergus Falls residents while in pursuit of suspect Cody Frietag, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Kelly Backman, was charged with one count of misconduct by a public officer and one count of fourth-degree DWI involving a high speed chase.
Battered FF child dies
Mason Weston, an 11-year-old Fergus Falls child, died following a severe beating in a July 29 incident, resulting in upgraded charges for the suspect in the incident, Reggie Bethel.
13 lakes in Otter Tail targeted for reduced sunfish limits
Multiple lakes in Otter Tail County saw a reduction in sunfish limit from 20 per angler down to five or 10 effective Mar. 1 due to the Department of Natural Resource’s bluegill initiative.
It’s not about the policies, it’s about the lying
Columnist Joel Myhre discussed a social media campaign brought forth by supporters of Joe Biden to have the presidential debate fact-checked following a Washington Post article in April that stated that President Donald Trump made 18,000 false or misleading claims in 1,170 days.
Otter Tail County law enforcement encouraging citizens to stay indoors
This breaking news article followed a 41 minute timeframe in September where Otter Tail County residents were notified to remain indoors due to an unsafe situation in the area through the time when a code four (all clear) was announced.
2022 is certain to bring about many more interesting and informative news stories.
