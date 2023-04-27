The Otter Tail County highway department will be making minor repairs to the Tower Road Bridge (CSAH 1) beginning Thursday, April 27. Traffic will remain open during this work. Flaggers will be on site managing the traffic flow; slight delays may be experienced, and work is expected to be completed by May 5.
Tower Road Bridge repair Apr. 27-May 5
