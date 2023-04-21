Fergus Falls residents and three sitting council members met for a second time, on Apr. 19, at the city council chambers within city hall to discuss a myriad of issues affecting the city.
Some were previously discussed, while others were new topics of discussion.
Fergus Falls City council member Al Kremeier again hosted the town hall style event that included discussion of the proposed Stanton Avenue reconstruction project and predominantly the 10 foot wide trail that will be constructed in front of resident’s homes on the street.
The discussion focused on whether the residents would be responsible for maintaining the trail as far as snow and debris removal like a regular sidewalk.
Another issue that was discussed at the second town hall that was extensively debated previously by the city council and already approved by a majority of council members was the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district that was requested by FM Bank for a project in the old Shopko/Pamida store lot.
New roundabouts planned on the west side of Fergus Falls with the Highway 210/ I-94 MnDot proposed project as well as the new roundabout proposed for the current corner of Fir Avenue and Friberg were also discussed at the town hall, as well as the overall condition of roadways in the city.
Other topics brought up were the already voter approved Aquatic Center, the Bigwood Event Center, inappropriate books in the Fergus Falls Public Library and the ongoing discussions with the District 544 School Board about building a new elementary school on the former Regional Treatment Center grounds.
At the end of the meeting, Kremeier told participants to write down their top two items they want to see get done and what should be a priority for the city.
Following the meeting Kremeier said he was encouraged by the dialogue with this meeting as the first was more of a question and answer session.
While around 50 people attended, notably absent from the town hall meeting were any city employees or other department heads, and just Kremeier and council members Scott Kvamme and Laura Job.
“What came up too is they want other people involved with it (city officials), but nobody has approached me directly about it. It seems like the Mayor wants to take control of this, I’m telling you right now that’s not going to happen. If that was going to happen, they had 150 years before now to get it done,” said Kremeier.
Kremeier is referring to the stance that the city has now taken in reference to the meetings. Going forward, city administrator Andrew Bremseth said they want to make it clear that the town halls that Kremeier is hosting are not city events or functions.
“It’s not hosted by the city, so city staff did not participate. Certainly, council members individually are welcome to hold those meetings, but when they’re held at city hall it gives the impression that it's the whole city council and that it's city sponsored. The council wants to get away from that. We certainly want to encourage the participation between residents and city council members and hope that continues, but it’s just going to look differently and be in a different venue because it gives the impression that it's a city meeting if it’s at city hall. Quite frankly last night, there were residents that aren’t city council members that were fielding questions in front of the room on behalf of the city and that’s just not appropriate,” stated Bremseth.
Bremseth also said public input is always welcome and great, but that the city has an official process to do that where the whole council can hear it and the council as a whole makes decisions, not individual council members.
“With the open forum and our published meeting schedule, we have at least four public meetings a month between the Committee of the Whole and regular council meetings. There’s always opportunities for the public to give their input. They can also reach out to council members anytime,” added Bremseth.
Bremseth said they are also looking at changing the open forum rule so it is on the agenda for every single meeting with anyone having the ability to address the council.
Bremseth reiterated that going forward Kremeier will have to find a different venue for his town hall meetings.
Kremeier states that he hopes to have another town hall meeting in mid-May.