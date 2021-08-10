Elbow Lake — Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake), Reps. Jeff Backer (R- Browns Valley), and Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck) welcome voters to eight upcoming town hall meetings — one in each county of District 12 on Aug. 19-20. The legislators will review the 2021 session and answer questions regarding ending Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers, the overall COVID-19 response in the state of Minnesota, and discuss other legislative topics and concerns of local constituents. Backer will join Westrom for District 12A meetings and Anderson will join the meetings for District 12B. The legislators are looking forward to doing these town halls in person, unlike last year due to COVID-19. The meetings are open to the public, and residents of Senate District 12 are encouraged to attend and have face-to-face conversations with the legislators. The times and schedule for the District 12 town hall schedule are as follows:
Aug. 19 with Westrom and Backer.
Grant County Town Hall, 8 a.m.-9 a.m. at Hans House in Elbow Lake, 116 Central Ave. N.
Stevens County Town Hall, 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Old No 1 Bar and Grill in Morris, 412 S. Atlantic Ave.
Big Stone County Town Hall, 12 p.m.- 1 p.m. at Historic Sioux Pavilion (Lakewood Supper Club) in Ortonville, 1073 Lake Shore Drive.
Traverse County Town Hall, 2 p.m.- 3 p.m. at the American Legion in Wheaton, 303 Fifth St. N.
Wilkin County Town Hall, 4 p.m-5 p.m. at the Wilkin Drink & Eatery in Breckenridge, 508 Minnesota Ave.
Aug. 20, with Westrom, Anderson and Backer as noted below.
Douglas County Town Hall, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Garfield City Park, 205 Park St.
Pope County Townhall, 11a.m.-12 p.m. at the VFW Post 4582 in Starbuck, 212 E. Sixth St.
Stearns County Town Hall, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at Next Door Bar & Grill in Sauk Centre, 517 Sinclair Lewis Ave.
