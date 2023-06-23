As owners, we often use food to reward or treat our pet. A little piece of what you’re eating, leftovers someone didn’t finish, or maybe whatever drops on the floor during dinner. Not all human food is created equal when it comes to pets. Some of the food we eat everyday can do damage or be fatal to our furry friends.
Experts agree, the most dangerous for pets to ingest is xylitol. Things like candy, gum, toothpaste, baked goods, and some diet foods are sweetened with xylitol. It could cause a massive insulin release from the pancreas making your pet’s blood sugar drop. It can also cause liver failure, which can happen in a few days. Early symptoms include vomiting, lethargy and coordination problems. Eventually, it may cause seizures.
Everyone has heard to not give dogs chocolate. Is it just an urban legend? No, it is very dangerous. Chocolate contains theobromine, a compound that acts as a stimulant to your pets. The American Kennel Association warns it can stop a dog’s metabolic process. Even just a little bit of chocolate, especially dark chocolate, can cause diarrhea and vomiting, panting, excessive thirst and urination, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors and seizures. A large amount can even cause death. Be especially vigilant around Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Easter, when chocolate is abundant.
Unfortunately, it has to be said that alcohol should not be given to pets. It may be funny to put a little in their dish or for them to get into cups sitting around, but it is harmful.
Alcohol will affect a dog’s liver and brain just like it does in people. It takes a lot less to hurt your dog. Just a little beer, liquor, wine, or food with alcohol can be bad. The smaller the pet, the less it takes to cause damage. When given to a pet, alcohol can cause vomiting, diarrhea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, abnormal blood acidity, coma and even death.
Foods that contain garlic, onions, leeks, and chives are part of the Allium family. Garlic is five times more toxic to dogs than the rest of the Allium plants. They can kill red blood cells, causing anemia in pets. Experts say that eating a lot, even once, can cause poisoning. Look for signs like weakness, vomiting and breathing problems.
Grapes and raisins are not a good treat for your pet. The ASPCA explains, “Although the toxic substance within grapes and raisins is unknown, these fruits can cause kidney failure.”
Macadamia nuts may cause weakness, depression, vomiting, tremors and hyperthermia in dogs from 12 hours after ingestion and last approximately 24 to 48 hours. Nuts, including almonds, pecans, and walnuts, contain high amounts of oils and fats and can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Worse cases can cause pancreatitis.
A dog licking an ice cream cone is an adorable photo, but pets often don't have significant amounts of lactase, the enzyme that breaks down lactose in milk. Because of this they can get an upset stomach, vomiting or diarrhea.
Not only is some human food not safe for pets, the packaging can be a fatal hazard. A single potato chip bag can suffocate a dog in under five minutes. With their head in the bag getting every little, tasty scrap, every inhale creates a suction trapping them inside. Cut bags down the side when throwing them away. Put chips into a different container once opened. Each week, two to three dogs suffocate when they get their heads caught in bags used for chips, pet food, even cereal. Peanut butter jars are dangerous as well. Keep your kitchen garbage covered and put in a place not accessible to your pet.
Some foods such as meat bones and peach pits, aren’t toxic, but can cause choking.
There are some human foods that are ok, always in moderation and prepared correctly, for pets. Apples, blueberries, cantaloupe, bananas, and cottage cheese. Meats and fish like salmon, chicken and turkey. Bread, yogurt, oatmeal and peanut butter are ok. Veggies like green beans, broccoli, carrots and spinach have healthy properties for pets. Cheese, especially hard cheeses like Gouda, Cheddar, and Swiss can be ok if eaten once in a while, too.
When in doubt, stick with the pet food your vet recommends or ask prior to giving them something different. Pets can’t tell us when they aren’t feeling well so watch for body language, less playing and upset stomach. We all want our pets in our family as long as we can, so make sure to watch what they are eating and keep hazardous things out of reach.
If you have questions or concerns, call you regular veterinarian or call pet poison control at (888) 426-4435.