Begging dog in kitchen

Human food can be harmful and even fatal for pets.

 Submitted

As owners, we often use food to reward or treat our pet. A little piece of what you’re eating, leftovers someone didn’t finish, or maybe whatever drops on the floor during dinner. Not all human food is created equal when it comes to pets. Some of the food we eat everyday can do damage or be fatal to our furry friends.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?