An amazing legacy is about to be celebrated, the Freemasons CornerStone Lodge #99 is celebrating 150 years of existence locally in Fergus Falls.
The current leader of the organization, referred to as the Worshipful Master, James Arvidson, says it is an incredible feat to have been around that long.
“What’s amazing is that 150 years ago the local Masons were organized before the railroad first came to Fergus Falls. We came together way back in the beginning days of everything,” said Arvidson.
Arvidson has been involved locally with the Freemasons for about eleven years, taking over the responsibility of leadership less than a year ago.
Long Term Brother (members of the lodge are called "Brothers"), Stan Fetters, has held many different positions in the lodge in his almost 46 years with the organization.
“I have been Master of the lodge four different times. I’ve sat in practically every chair in the lodge. I’ve been a lodge education officer,” said Fetters.
Fetters spoke of all the organizations the lodge has helped over the years and is very humbled by the many people who have been helped with their generosity.
“We have a list that we give to every year that we donate to. We donate to the schools and also the United Way of Otter Tail and Wadena Counties with the Stuff the Bus program. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Department and we also give scholarships out to six students from either Henning, Underwood, Battle Lake or Fergus Falls. We give out one scholarship every year to a second year student going to nurses training at M State. We’re very active and working with different organizations. We work a lot with what’s called the Minnesota Masonic charities where we get matching funds from them. So whatever we give locally they match,” sated Fetters.
The Masonic Lodge recently moved from Fergus Falls to Underwood.
Fetters said the move to their new headquarters was something that happened gradually: “The building got to be too costly for us. We owned that whole building. It just got to where things needed to be done, also at the present time our membership is not what it used to be. It was just a better move for us."
All in all, Fetters said the other members of the lodge are like family to him.
“It’s a brotherhood of good men, many fine people from the Fergus Falls and surrounding area have members for many years. I guess I learned from them over the years and I’ve always had a wonderful time being there,” added Fetters.
The Corner Stone Lodge #99 is celebrating the 150th anniversary in grand style with a public lunch and short program on Apr. 29 at the Underwood School.
The lunch will feature the Underwood Lions Club famous pork chops, potato salad, and more, serving from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The will be a free-will donation, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Underwood High School band and choir programs, as well as other youth programs in the school.
Entertainment in the gymnasium will be provided by the Underwood High School band and choir. At 1 p.m. a short program about Masonry and the recognition of Corner Stone’s 150th anniversary will take place.