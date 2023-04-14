MASONIC 150

The Corner Stone Lodge #99 is celebrating the 150th Anniversary anniversary in grand style with a public lunch and short program on Apr. 29 at the Underwood School.

An amazing legacy is about to be celebrated, the Freemasons CornerStone Lodge #99 is celebrating 150 years of existence locally in Fergus Falls.



