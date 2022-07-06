Summer is high time gear up and head to vacation destinations across the country.
In Minnesota that often means hooking up the boat or RV and heading to the vast array of parks, campgrounds or lakes found throughout the state.
The summer months present a precious window of warm weather to travel and enjoy idyllic conditions for fishing, camping and various other pursuits and while road trips can almost be as fun as the activities found at the destination, it is important to ensure trailers and the loads upon them are roadworthy and properly maintained to ensure everyone’s safety.
Sergeant Steve Fisher of the Minnesota State Patrol explains simple steps motorists can take to ensure safety while traveling: “There are numerous hitch types and coupler sizes – if you’re unsure of what you have, you need to contact the manufacturer for clarification and recommendations specific to your equipment.”
Fisher explains that it is imperative to ensure the proper safety pins for hitch and receiver joining have been utilized along with the associated cotter pins that ensure these devices stay in place; trailer couplers should be checked for the appropriate ball size and should have a locking lever in good working order along with a safety pin to prevent inadvertent release.
“We recommend crisscrossing a trailer’s safety chains to attachment points on the hitch of the vehicle,” Fisher explains. “This creates a cradle – if your hitch does fail, the trailer will catch on the chains and be kept off the surface of the roadway, allowing the driver to slowly decelerate and move off to the shoulder.”
Fisher emphasizes the importance of following the load limitations for the driver’s specific vehicle hitch along with ensuring that trailer lights are operational.
“It’s also important to regularly check trailer tire condition and to make sure the lug nuts are adequately fastened,” Fisher says.
More information regarding the safe use of trailers and other vehicle equipment can be found at the following: dot.state.mn.us
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone