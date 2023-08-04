The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, in an updated release, said that approximately 13 rail cars were involved in the incident and emphasized that the rail cars involved in the derailment were designed to carry motor vehicles and most were empty at the time of derailment. Currently the crossings at Co Hwy 60 and 475th St. are closed until the situation is resolved. BNSF Railway is working on cleanup and investigating the cause of the derailment. There continues to be no concern for public safety and no environmental concerns as a result of the derailment.
Original posted Aug. 4, 9:36 a.m.
A late night train derailment was reported just northwest of Perham on Aug. 3 on the east side of US HWY 10 near the intersection of Co Hwy 60 in Gorman Township.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was dispatched at approximately 11:59 p.m. No injuries or fatalities were reported.
The sheriff’s office said that currently the crossings at Co Hwy 60 and 475th St. are closed until the situation is resolved. They also stressed there is no concern at this time for the public's safety.
BNSF Railway is working on cleanup and investigating the cause of the derailment.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Perham Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
