Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that applications for the dual workforce training grant offered by the MN Department of Labor and the MN Office of Higher Education has officially opened. This grant provides up to $6,000 per employee, up to 25 employees per year for qualified employees in advanced manufacturing, agriculture, health care services, and information technology.
Started in 2014, this program helps employers and training providers deliver dual training to meet industry-developed occupational competency standards. Grant funds can be used to reimburse student/employees’ tuition, fees and required materials for related instruction training. Whether a business is looking to upskill existing employees or recruit new hires, this program is suited to meet customized workforce needs. From CNC programmers and crop farm managers to dental assistants, certified nursing assistants and web developers, there are a range of career pathways that can be funded through this program.
GFF CEO Annie Deckert says “This is a phenomenal grant opportunity for our local businesses to leverage to not only further develop their existing employees, but as a recruitment tool to fill vacant positions. This program is available statewide, and Greater Fergus Falls wants to assist local businesses in obtaining these funds to further strengthen our community.”
If you are in one of those four industries, would like to learn more, and attend an upcoming informational session, visit www.greaterfergusfalls.com/traininggrants The application is available now through April 16 with award notifications anticipated in June. If you would like assistance with the application, please email GFF at info@greaterfergusfalls.com, or call 218-321-2079.
