It’s an overwhelming problem around the state — bringing old wastewater treatment plants up-to-date and replacing lead water service lines. Many already know about the dangers of lead exposure being linked to serious health impacts.
At a recent press conference at the State Capitol on Mar. 16, the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC), Conservation Minnesota, IUOE Local 49 and Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) urged lawmakers to support a significant funding package for the construction, reconstruction, and improvement of municipal wastewater, drinking water, stormwater and sewer facilities across Minnesota.
It is well known that even low levels of lead can impair the brain development of babies and young children, and exposure in adults has been linked to high blood pressure, heart and kidney disease and, in some cases, reduced fertility.
The problem is that most local communities cannot afford to bring the infrastructure up to current standards without charging onerous user fees. CGMG stated that now would be a good time to address the issues because of the projected $9 billion state surplus.
Executive director of CGMC, Bradley Peterson said the danger is front and center and needs to be addressed.
“There is no safe level of lead in drinking water. There is no excuse given the resources available to allow our most basic infrastructure to continue to be a danger to human health, we have this opportunity and now we need the legislature and the governor to provide the political will to answer the call for Minnesotans,” said Peterson.
Among the ideas in the proposal for lawmakers to consider, would be a statewide assistance program that would be the most equitable — especially for smaller cities.
The bill calls for the legislature to pass $299 million in bonding for programs that give cities clean water grants and loans, being administered by the Public Facilities Authority.
Also in the proposed bill is a commitment by the state to distribute $40 million annually to build up the Point Source Implementation Grant Program, which covers 80% of eligible costs up to a maximum of $7 million.
According to the most recent report from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), there are an estimated 822 wastewater infrastructure projects at a cost of $5.3 billion needed in the next 20 years. These upgrades are required to address aging infrastructure and to reduce pollutants from wastewater treatment to meet the state’s water quality goals.
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota. More information about CGMC is available at greatermncities.org.