Otter Tail County Commissioner Betty Murphy was honored at her last official meeting as an Otter Tail County Commissioner.
Murphy recently vacated the seat that she has held since 2018. She served on the OTC Board for four years.
Her final meeting was on Dec. 20, at the final Board of Commissioners meeting of the year. Murphy also completed her tenure as board chair. Replacing her as board chair is District 2 Commissioner Wayne Johnson, who was re-elected in Nov. 2022.
During the meeting, Murphy addressed other county board members, and an assembled crowd.
“It has been a joy and a lot of fun — I have enjoyed every minute, working with everyone has been phenomenal. The passion you have is beyond measure,” said Murphy.
Murphy began serving on the board after being elected in the 2018 general election, to fulfill the remaining term of the late former commissioner Roger Froemming.
She continued to serve on the county board for four years and served one term as county board cochair and one term as chair. Murphy’s public service also included a range of committee and board work at several state and local organizations.
A resolution was drafted and approved by the board thanking Murphy for her service to the county: “While Commissioner Murphy has been devoted to serving the public, her kindness, empathy, compassion and willingness to listen have been appreciated in serving constituents’ needs. She saw the importance of serving the needs of the people, especially the families and children, who live in Otter Tail County.”
In a release, the county said that during her tenure, she has served the people through a public health pandemic, the installation of a county drug court, important repairs and the expansion of the Historical Phelps Mill Park. She has also been instrumental in supporting the county juvenile justice programs and championing adult and children’s mental health care. In addition to her service on the county board, Murphy also served Maine Township for many years.
“You have made Otter Tail County a better place,” remarked county commissioner, Wayne Johnson. “You will be missed.”
Robert Lahman, the incoming county commissioner for District 4, was sworn in on Jan. 3, and will serve District 4 for a 4-year term.
Lahman grew up in Eastern Township near Parkers Prairie.
His biography states that he graduated from Parkers Prairie High School and attended Alexandria Technical College in the Diesel Mechanic Program. Upon graduation, he continued to farm with his father. He held elected office on the Eastern Township Board for 23 years. Lahman has been a business owner in Parkers Prairie managing Prairie Auto Service and NAPA Auto Parts stores.
“I am looking forward to working with the people of Otter Tail County,” Lahman remarked. “My goals include advocating for infrastructure resources from the state and promoting county services to people in my district and county-wide.”
County administrator, Nicole Hansen, welcomed Lahman at the swearing in.
“Congratulations to Commissioner Lahman, who will represent District 4 citizens. As a past township official and business owner, he brings local government leadership and private sector experiences that will benefit all of Otter Tail County’s residents. He has begun meeting with staff to learn more about county government and challenging issues. We all look forward to working with Commissioner Lahman,” stated Hansen.
Otter Tail County is divided into five districts. District 4 represents six communities including Parkers Prairie, Henning, New York Mills and Ottertail, as well as 16 townships in the southeast portion of the county.