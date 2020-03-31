An opportunity is coming April 18 for those who want to make a statement in the world of trash fashion.
NOTE: THIS YEAR'S EVENT WAS CANCELLED.
The Earth Day Trashion Fashion Show takes center stage at VFW Post 612 in Fergus Falls at 5:30 p.m.
So how do you put together a smart-looking outfit for the judges? Here is a hint – it is not necessary to contact Venus or Giorgio Armani. A much better contact is Cedar Walters. Walters works in the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department as the public information officer. As a host of the event she is one of the people behind this year’s expanded field of competitors.
“Last year we had a smaller version but it was just so much fun,” Walters said. “We had three different teams and they all took a different approach.”
The 2020 Trashion Fashion Show will be open to teams and individuals.
Fashions modeled on the runway must be made of materials previously used or rescued from trash receptacles, recycling bins or the recycling center.
Some of Walters’ fashion tips include chip bags and plastic shopping bags. A plastic laundry hamper can serve as a type of skirt. Wings can be constructed out of shopping bags. One of last year’s entries incorporated PVC pipe into a fashion garment.
“This year we’re going to encourage participants to use weavable material,” Walters said.
Walters said it has been demonstrated that plastic bags can be spun into yarn and used as a textile.
While recycled materials and trash are two cornerstones of the event, Walters encourages creations to be “anywhere your imagination takes you.”
Schedule of events
•Doors and social hour: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
•Curtain Call for Trashion Fashion Show: 6:45 p.m.
•Panel discussion about waste and creative reuse:
6:30-7 p.m.
•Runway show: 7-7:30 p.m.
•Awards ceremony: 7:45 p.m.
•Music and dancing to follow the show.
REGISTRATION
•You may register and participate as a team or individual.
•A model is required to walk your creation down the runway. The model may be yourself or a member of your team, or someone else.
•All ages are encouraged to participate in the creation of a trashion item, and to walk it down the runway.
•Registration deadline: Monday, April 13.
•Entry fee: suggested $5 donation at the door.
RULES OF ENTRY
All designs must be made of materials that have been previously used or rescued from the trash, recycling bin, and/or recycling center. Do not use materials that have not been previously used (are new or purchased), even if you consider them trash (example: unused garbage bags, new plastic cups, unused straws, etc.). The materials you use must be considered junk or must be items that would have ended up in the landfill/incinerator if you hadn’t rescued them for art. Exceptions are made for fasteners or adhesives, although creative uses of waste for these purposes is encouraged (for example ‘thread’ made out of plastic bags or strips of bottles). Rotten food, hazardous waste (needles or infectious/dangerous materials), and heavily soiled items are not allowed.
•All designs must be completed prior to the show. Participants can use as much or as little time as they would like to complete their garment(s).
•One model can walk the runway per participant or team. (For example, an individual or team could not enter three separate designs using three different models.)
•Designs must be safely worn on the human body.
•Participants are responsible for providing a model to wear their garment in the show if they are not modeling their own garment. Models must wear appropriate undergarments to keep this a family friendly event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.