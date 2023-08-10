Every school year, Minnesota schools are required to do a number of safety drills. Years ago, that consisted of tornado and fire drills. The class would get in a straight line and follow the teacher to a safe place on the school lawn or go to a windowless area and crouch down with hands covering their heads. The drills were done quickly, class resumed and it wasn’t thought about much after that. For current students, it looks a little different.
Currently, Minnesota requires all schools to have five fire drills and one tornado drill a year, but also, five school lockdown drills. A lock down drill is used to simulate a threat where students and staff should stay where they are and take action to stay unseen and unheard. Doors are locked, lights are turned off, sometimes doors are barricaded with classroom furniture, windows get covered, everyone stays down and out of line of sight and they stay quiet until it is announced “all safe."
The purpose of these drills, like fire, tornado and other safety drills, is to create awareness and muscle memory so in the event of a real danger, everyone knows how to respond and what to expect. The necessary steps can be done safely and quickly should the need ever arise because it has been practiced.
Another type of drill that some schools implement is called an active shooter drill. During an active shooter drill, a simulation of a real shooting threat is “acted out." Door knobs are rattled and the sounds of gunfire may be played. It is supposed to heighten senses and train participants how to respond.
Recently, Minnesota passed a law pertaining to active shooters drills being conducted in schools. Under the “Students Safe at School Act'' schools are focused on preparing students, while not traumatizing them in the process. Under this law, any active shooter drills must meet certain safeguards and criteria in place.
Fergus Falls School District Superintendent, Jeff Drake, said that the change will likely not affect the district: “I don't anticipate that the new law regarding school active shooter drills will have a noticeable impact on us. While we do lockdown drills, we haven't been conducting active simulations.” While the required lockdown drills are conducted currently, he says the district does not participate in active shooter drills.
Students must now be told, in age appropriate language, that a drill will be happening and when it will be. Drake said, “The new law places some notification requirements if schools intend to do active shooter drills, provides a provision for students to choose not to participate in those drills and places restrictions on when an active shooter drill can take place.”
Parents would need to be notified prior to the active shooter drill taking place. And the drills can’t be held during regular school hours when more than half of the enrolled students are present.
Minnesota does not require active shooter drills, only the previously mentioned lockdown drills, which are less intense.
Keeping students and staff safe is paramount in schools. This new law makes the traumatic experience of shooting simulations nearly banned, while still preparing students for what to do if a threat were to arise. Minnesota legislators have been praised for this student-centered approach and there is hope other states will follow their lead.
