Local fire and rescue departments and schools in Traverse County recently received some welcomed support from Traverse County Corn and Soybean Growers and their checkoff dollars. Fire and ambulance departments in Tintah, Wheaton and Browns Valley and schools in Browns Valley and Wheaton each received monetary donations for the purchase of biodiesel for their trucks and busses. Without local, trained volunteers, rural communities would face longer response time to their calls for aid.
“The school districts and fire and ambulance units were very appreciative of the donation from our organization,” said Gary Yost, treasurer of the Traverse County Corn and Soybean Growers. “It’s important to help our local departments and schools and there’s no better way to do it than by also promoting biodiesel. It’s a product that is made from soybeans grown right here.”
Fire departments throughout the state rely on the generous support of their residents, communities and organizations to assist in the purchase of new or updated equipment and trucks that enable them to provide only the best in rescue and emergency services to their communities.
The Traverse County Corn and Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 farmers in Minnesota. The council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. Checkoff dollars are used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.