The Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in

locating a missing man. Terry Lee McCoy, 68, was last seen at his home in

Wheaton, at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17. McCoy is

6’0, 250 pounds, with gray hair (bald on top) and blue eyes. He may have

sustained recent injuries.

His cellphone, wallet and personal property were left at home. It is possible

McCoy is on foot as no vehicles are missing from the home.

Anyone who have seen or spoken with McCoy on or after Wednesday,

June 17, are asked to contact the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office at 320-

422-7800.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the

investigation.

