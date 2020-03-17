Treasure Island Resort & Casino will close temporarily beginning at 9 p.m. on March 17, 2020. The closure is intended to help slow the potential spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and is expected to last for at least two weeks, after which time the situation will be reevaluated.
We are taking this extraordinary measure to protect the safety and wellbeing of our guests, team members, and Tribe. Given the latest community mitigation guidance from state and federal health officials, closing Treasure Island is the best course of action.
While we have confidence in our already rigorous cleaning policies and our enhanced mitigation efforts, which included closing large sections of the casino, health officials now say that shutting down gathering spots is what is needed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Temporarily closing the resort & casino is how we can responsibly help.
During this closure team members will continue to be paid. Health benefits will still be in effect. As we navigate this uncertain period, we will continue to follow appropriate guidance from state and federal health officials.
We want to thank our team members, guests and partners for their patience during this challenging time.
All media inquiries please direct questions to: Eric Pehle, eric.pehle@epicassociatesllc.com
